Netflix, American Express And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects American Express Co. AXP to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $22.29 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. American Express shares gained 0.2% to $316.02 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $22.29 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. American Express shares gained 0.2% to $316.02 in after-hours trading. Netflix Inc. NFLX reported upbeat second-quarter financial results and raised full-year revenue guidance. Netflix reported second-quarter revenue of $11.08 billion, up 16% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $11.04 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported second-quarter earnings per share of $7.19, beating a Street consensus estimate of $7.06. Netflix shares slipped 1.8% to $1,251.02 in the after-hours trading session.

reported upbeat second-quarter financial results and raised full-year revenue guidance. Netflix reported second-quarter revenue of $11.08 billion, up 16% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $11.04 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported second-quarter earnings per share of $7.19, beating a Street consensus estimate of $7.06. Netflix shares slipped 1.8% to $1,251.02 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting 3M Co. MMM to have earned $2.01 per share on revenue of $6.09 billion before the opening bell. 3M shares gained 1% to $160.57 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. IBKR posted better-than-expected second-quarter results after Thursday’s closing bell. Interactive Brokers reported quarterly earnings of 51 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 45 cents. Quarterly revenue of $1.48 billion beat the Street estimate of $1.36 billion. Interactive Brokers shares climbed 4.8% to $62.30 in the after-hours trading session.

posted better-than-expected second-quarter results after Thursday’s closing bell. Interactive Brokers reported quarterly earnings of 51 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 45 cents. Quarterly revenue of $1.48 billion beat the Street estimate of $1.36 billion. Interactive Brokers shares climbed 4.8% to $62.30 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Schlumberger Ltd. SLB to post quarterly earnings at 74 cents per share on revenue of $8.47 billion before the opening bell. SLB shares rose 2.4% to $35.50 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out:

Photo courtesy: marekfromrzeszow / Shutterstock.com