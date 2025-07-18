July 18, 2025 2:41 AM 2 min read

Netflix, American Express And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects American Express Co. AXP to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $22.29 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. American Express shares gained 0.2% to $316.02 in after-hours trading.
  • Netflix Inc. NFLX reported upbeat second-quarter financial results and raised full-year revenue guidance. Netflix reported second-quarter revenue of $11.08 billion, up 16% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $11.04 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported second-quarter earnings per share of $7.19, beating a Street consensus estimate of $7.06. Netflix shares slipped 1.8% to $1,251.02 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting 3M Co. MMM to have earned $2.01 per share on revenue of $6.09 billion before the opening bell. 3M shares gained 1% to $160.57 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Interactive Brokers Group Inc. IBKR posted better-than-expected second-quarter results after Thursday’s closing bell. Interactive Brokers reported quarterly earnings of 51 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 45 cents. Quarterly revenue of $1.48 billion beat the Street estimate of $1.36 billion. Interactive Brokers shares climbed 4.8% to $62.30 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Schlumberger Ltd. SLB to post quarterly earnings at 74 cents per share on revenue of $8.47 billion before the opening bell. SLB shares rose 2.4% to $35.50 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out:

Photo courtesy: marekfromrzeszow / Shutterstock.com

Loading...
Loading...
AXP Logo
AXPAmerican Express Co
$317.571.82%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
71.24
Growth
82.58
Quality
77.67
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
IBKR Logo
IBKRInteractive Brokers Group Inc
$62.114.47%
MMM Logo
MMM3M Co
$159.601.29%
NFLX Logo
NFLXNetflix Inc
$1250.460.01%
SLB Logo
SLBSLB
$34.850.75%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved