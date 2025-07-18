July 18, 2025 2:35 AM 2 min read

LQR House Crashes 62% After-Hours As Crypto Bet Backfires — CEO Calls It 'Expansion,' But Investors Flee After DeFi Icon Robert Leshner Walks Away Amid Bitcoin Treasury Plans

by Mohd Haider Benzinga Staff Writer
LQR House Inc. YHC shares plummeted 62.10% in after-hours trading on Thursday, closing at $2.49 after the company announced plans to integrate cryptocurrency and blockchain technology into its business model.

What Happened: The Miami Beach-based spirits ecommerce platform dropped 38.77% during regular trading to $6.57 before the after-hours decline. Year-to-date, the stock has lost 87.32% of its value.

The crypto pivot comes after Robert Leshner, a prominent decentralized finance figure, purchased a stake in LQR House and advocated for a crypto-native strategy. Leshner has since abandoned plans to pursue a controlling interest but will provide advisory support to the company.

“We’re not pivoting-we’re expanding,” said CEO Sean Dollinger in a statement. “Our vision is to build a platform that combines the strength of ecommerce with the power of digital assets.”

Why It Matters: The announcement follows the board’s previous approval to allocate treasury funds to Bitcoin BTC/USD and explore mining infrastructure partnerships with Bitmain and Polaris Capital. The company views digital assets as a foundational element rather than mere diversification.

The company reported 6.8 million shares outstanding as of July 16, with over $20 million raised through at-the-market offerings and zero debt. However, the company cautioned that crypto-related investments remain subject to definitive agreements and regulatory approvals.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings show a solid Value score of 76.17. More performance metrics can be found here.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image Via Shutterstock

