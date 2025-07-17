PepsiCo, Netflix And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects PepsiCo Inc. PEP to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $22.29 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares gained 0.3% to $135.77 in after-hours trading.

AAR Corp. AIR reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share, which exceeded the analyst consensus estimate of $1.01 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $ 754.5 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $ 695.7 million. AAR shares gained 2% to $76.40 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting GE Aerospace GE to have earned $1.41 per share on revenue of $9.52 billion before the opening bell. GE Aerospace shares gained 1.1% to $268.99 in the after-hours trading session.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. UAL posted better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter and lowered its full-year 2025 earnings outlook. However, the company's sales missed market expectations. United Airlines shares fell 1.8% to $86.92 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Netflix Inc. NFLX to post quarterly earnings at $7.06 per share on revenue of $11.04 billion after the closing bell. Netflix shares rose 0.2% to $1,252.92 in after-hours trading.

Photo courtesy: Erman Gunes/Shutterstock