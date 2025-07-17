July 17, 2025 2:04 AM 1 min read

PepsiCo, Netflix And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects PepsiCo Inc. PEP to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $22.29 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares gained 0.3% to $135.77 in after-hours trading.
  • AAR Corp. AIR reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share, which exceeded the analyst consensus estimate of $1.01 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $ 754.5 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $ 695.7 million. AAR shares gained 2% to $76.40 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting GE Aerospace GE to have earned $1.41 per share on revenue of $9.52 billion before the opening bell. GE Aerospace shares gained 1.1% to $268.99 in the after-hours trading session.

  • United Airlines Holdings Inc. UAL posted better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter and lowered its full-year 2025 earnings outlook. However, the company's sales missed market expectations. United Airlines shares fell 1.8% to $86.92 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Netflix Inc. NFLX to post quarterly earnings at $7.06 per share on revenue of $11.04 billion after the closing bell. Netflix shares rose 0.2% to $1,252.92 in after-hours trading.

