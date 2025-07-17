Palantir Supercharges 'Ask AT&T' — GenAI Engine Helps 100,000 Employees To Fix Code, Cut Costs And Rewrite The Network

AT&T Inc. T has deployed Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR to power its internal generative AI platform, “Ask AT&T,” which now serves 100,000 employees across 71 production solutions.

What Happened: The telecommunications giant launched Ask AT&T in June 2023 as a comprehensive GenAI platform that leverages Palantir’s ontology system to create a digital twin of AT&T’s network infrastructure. Mark Austin, AT&T’s Vice President of data science, told Light Reading that software coding assistance represents the platform’s top use case.

“We’ve been working with [Palantir] for a number of years before their AI platform was launched and our network engineers found a way to utilize the platform that allowed them to build an ontology that represented the things that we see and do in the network everyday,” said Dan Wagner, AT&T’s director of technology.

The platform has delivered measurable operational improvements. Customer service agents using Ask AT&T respond 33% faster to queries, while AI-powered dispatch optimization helps AT&T avoid costly truck rolls from its 20 million annual “811” calls for underground utility location services.

Why It Matters: AT&T’s partnership with Palantir extends beyond basic AI applications. The collaboration utilizes Palantir’s operational ontology layer to enable network engineers to develop new GenAI use cases through a low-code environment. This approach reduces barriers to entry for employees with varying technical skill sets.

The deployment comes as Palantir trades at $150.91, up 100.70% year-to-date. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives maintains a Street-high $160 price target, citing the company’s position as a “core winner” in the AI revolution.

For AT&T, the GenAI initiative represents expansion beyond traditional AI applications like fraud detection and network optimization. The company partners with Microsoft Corp. MSFT to secure the platform through a dedicated Azure, while Palantir provides the underlying data architecture for network management applications.

