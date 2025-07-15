Nutanix Stock Looks Bullish, But A Peak Could Be Forming

Nutanix NTNX is currently in Phase 11 of its 18-phase Adhishthana Cycle, and while the long-term bullish structure appears intact, this could be a critical point where protecting your long positions becomes essential. Here’s a detailed breakdown through the lens of Adhishthana Principles.

Nutanix Weekly Chart Structure: A Peak Could Be Forming

Fig.1 Nutanix Weekly Chart (Source: Adhishthana.com Reports)

NTNX has, so far, followed the Adhishthana Principles with impressive alignment. Between Phases 4 and 8, the stock formed the Adhishthana Cakra, a classic channel or arc pattern. True to form, it broke out of this Cakra in Phase 9, launching a ~54% rally.

This breakout signaled the beginning of the Adhishthana Himalayan Formation, a powerful structural move. The momentum continued through Phase 10, delivering another ~86% gain. Although a small pullback followed, the Phase 9 breakout level remained unbroken, keeping the Himalayan structure intact.

"The 18th interval is expected to be the level of peak formation; if not, then the 23rd interval. If this phase concludes without forming the peak, it is anticipated to occur in the following phases." — Adhishthana: The Principles That Govern Wealth, Time & Tragedy

With no definitive peak in Phase 10, attention turns to Phase 11, where NTNX recently made a new all-time high at $83.36. Since then, the stock has pulled back by roughly 13%, raising the question: Was that the peak?

Fig.2 Nutanix Weekly Phase 11 (Source: Adhishthana.com Reports)

If this level does prove to be the peak, then the descent phase of the Himalayan Formation could follow in the coming intervals and phases. Alternatively, Phase 12 could extend the structure further, but the warning signs are starting to emerge.

Investor Outlook: Stay Long, But Stay Alert

The stock's structure remains bullish for now, but it's increasingly possible that a major peak has formed or is forming. Whether $83.36 is the top won't be confirmed until Phase 11 concludes on 21 September 2025.

Until the structure breaks, long positions can be held, but they should be hedged. Any significant breach on the weekly chart should trigger prompt action, as it could signal the start of the Himalayan descent, with potential downside back to the Phase 9 breakout zone.