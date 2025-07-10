Above Food Ingredients Keeps On Rallying After 335% Spike On Thursday — Stock Rises 130% In After-Hours Session

Above Food Ingredients Inc ABVE experienced a surge of 129.68% in its stock price after hours on Monday.

What Happened: Following a staggering rise of 335.39% to $1.55 during regular trading hours, the plant-based food company founded in Canada continued to increase after the market closed on Thursday. The stock surged by 129.68%, reaching $3.56.

ABVE’s stock price had been on a rollercoaster earlier in the day. The shares were halted on a circuit breaker to the downside, but resumed trading and soared by 343.8%. The surge followed the execution of the company’s merger agreement with Palm Global on July 7th.

Why It Matters: ABVE’s stock has been on an upward trajectory following its merger agreement with Palm Global on Monday. The company’s shares were trading higher on the strength of this agreement. This surge in stock price is a continuation of the positive trend following the merger.

ABVE’s stock performance is also noteworthy in the context of the broader market. Despite the mixed performance of US stocks on Thursday, the company’s shares have continued to rise, indicating strong investor confidence in its future prospects.

Price Action: ABVE stock closed up at 335.39% at $1.55 during regular trading hours on July 10, 2025.

