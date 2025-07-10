Packaging Corp. of America PKG has just stepped into Phase 18 of its 18-phase Adhishthana Cycle on the weekly chart, and the current structure points to strength. With supportive signals across multiple timeframes, the stock appears poised to approach its all-time high zone. Here's a closer look at PKG's setup through the lens of Adhishthana principles.

PKG Weekly Chart: Guna Triads Support a New High

Fig.1 PKG Phase 18 Weekly Chart (Source: Adhishthana.com)

PKG has maintained a strong structural alignment with the Adhishthana Principles throughout its cycle, and it now enters Phase 18, a phase where the stock typically reaches its Nirvana, or the highest point across its entire cycle.

Whether or not a stock reaches Nirvana depends heavily on Phases 14, 15, and 16, known as the Guna Triads. These phases must display sustained bullish energy, referred to as Satoguna, to confirm a Nirvana outcome.

In PKG's case, all three Guna Triad phases showed strong bullish momentum, with Phase 16 being particularly powerful. This solidifies the case for the stock reaching a new all-time high during Phase 18, which ends on November 22, 2026.

Additionally, since Satoguna was dominant throughout the triads, it's unlikely that Phase 18 will begin with early weakness, a pattern sometimes observed in Phase 18.

Monthly Chart: Cakra in Formation

Fig.2 PKG Phase 18 Weekly Chart (Source: Adhishthana.com)

On the monthly timeframe, PKG is currently in Phase 7, and is forming what the Adhishthana principles refer to as a Cakra—a bullish consolidation channel that typically begins forming around Phase 4.

The stock has been respecting the lower boundary of this Cakra and is currently positioned at the lower end of the channel, offering a favorable setup for future upward movement.

However, it’s important to note that a breakout from the Cakra typically occurs during Phase 9. If PKG breaks above the Cakra prematurely in Phase 7 or 8, it would deviate from the standard Adhishthana pattern, possibly limiting further upside beyond the expected Nirvana level.

Investor Outlook

The structure on both weekly and monthly charts suggests strong bullish momentum for PKG in the medium term. Existing investors should consider holding their positions, as the stock is well-positioned to reach new highs during Phase 18.

That said, expectations should be managed: while the stock may reach all-time highs, it's unlikely to go significantly beyond them in Phase 18. Such a breakout will occur during Phase 9 on the monthly chart.