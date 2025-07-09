July 9, 2025 5:15 AM 2 min read

Wag! Group Stock Experiences Volatility in Pre-Market Trading

by Mohd Haider Benzinga Staff Writer
Wag! Group Co. PET experienced over 31% dip in its stock value during pre-market trading on Wednesday.

What Happened: Wag Group Co.’s stock value plummeted by 31.63%, falling to $0.17. This represents a decrease of $0.081 from the previous close. This drop follows a rise of 27.25% to $0.25 on Tuesday.

Despite its unique approach to pet care, the company has been grappling with financial difficulties. Its recent financial reports reveal a year-on-year revenue decrease of 34.69% and a net income loss of 15.30%.

Currently, the company’s market cap is at $12.91 million, with an average volume of 10.13 million. The stock’s year range is between $0.075 and $1.69.

Why It Matters: In May, the Wag Group reported a first-quarter EPS of -$0.10, missing the -$0.07 estimate, and sales of $15.16 million, which also missed the $19.30 million estimate. Despite this, the company affirmed its FY2025 sales guidance of $84.00 million to $88.00 million, against the $75.30 million estimate.

More recently, on July 8, Wag Group amended its financing agreement, reducing the liquidity covenant and restricting use. 

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, PET stock soared 27.25%, to $ 0.25 at closing, followed by a 35.13% drop to $0.17 in pre-market hours.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicates Wag Group has had a positive trend in the short-term timeframe. Click here to know more.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Overview
