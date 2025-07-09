AZZ, Aehr Test Systems And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Theratechnologies Inc . THTX to post a quarterly loss of 1 cent per share on revenue of $17.55 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Theratechnologies shares fell 1% to close at $3.14 on Tuesday.

Penguin Solutions Inc. PENG reported upbeat earnings for the third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company raised its FY2025 earnings guidance, but narrowed its sales forecast. Penguin Solutions shares dipped 8.6% to $19.36 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting AZZ Inc. AZZ to post quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $434.79 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. AZZ shares gained 0.7% to $99.50 in after-hours trading.

Aehr Test Systems Inc. AEHR posted weaker-than-expected revenue for the fourth quarter on Tuesday. Aehr Test Systems reported fourth-quarter revenue of $14.09 million, missing analyst estimates of $14.82 million, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro. Aehr Test Systems shares dipped 22.5% to $11.75 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Methode Electronics Inc. MEI to post quarterly earnings at 4 cents per share on revenue of $232.87 million. Methode Electronics shares gained 1.7% to $10.57 in after-hours trading.

