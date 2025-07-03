Aebi Schmidt Makes Nasdaq Debut After Shyft Merger, Stock Surges 47% In After-Hours Trading

Aebi Schmidt Holding AG AEBI, the Swiss manufacturer of agricultural machinery, has commenced regular trading on the Nasdaq, following its merger with the U.S.-based Shyft Group SHYF.

What Happened: The stock of Aebi Schmidt dropped 86.57% to $11.18 on Wednesday during the regular session, after the company started trading on the Nasdaq. The stock closed at $16.41 in after-hours trading, marking a 46.78% increase.

The company’s previous close was $83.26, with a day range of $10.10 to $33.00. The year range was $10.10 to $83.26, with an average volume of 44.00.

See Also: How Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Could Create A ‘Big Beautiful Bull Run’ For Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP

The new entity began trading on the Nasdaq on July 1, 2025.

Why It Matters: The Shyft Group and Aebi Schmidt Group completed a $2 billion merger, creating a global specialty vehicle leader. The merger was announced in June 2024 and was finalized in July 2025. The merger was approved by Shyft Group shareholders in June 2025, after the company received the SEC’s declaration that the registration statement was effective for the new entity to trade on the Nasdaq as “AEBI”.

The merger was a strategic move for both companies, with Shyft Group aiming to expand its global presence and Aebi Schmidt seeking to strengthen its position in the U.S. market.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: Elon Musk Is 100% Correct, Says Balaji Srinivasan: America Is ‘Broke’ And There Is ‘No Fix’ But Is It A Win-Win For Bitcoin?

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.



Photo Courtesy: Sittipong Phokawattana on Shutterstock