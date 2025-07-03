MIRA Pharmaceuticals' Marijuana Analog Mira-55 Shows Potent Pain Relief In Preclinical Study, Stock Jumps 50% After Hours

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MIRA shares soared to $1.87, an approximate 50.8% jump, during after-hours trading on Wednesday.

What Happened: After the announcement of Mira-55, a synthetic analog of marijuana, providing pain relief comparable to morphine, the stock value of MIRA Pharmaceutical exploded, signaling an aggressive investor buying.

Mira-55, engineered to selectively activate CB2 receptors, displayed minimal activity at CB1 receptors, thus avoiding psychoactive side effects. In a formalin-based rodent model, the drug significantly reduced pain sensitivity and showed efficacy comparable to morphine, without any sedative or inflammatory effects.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has confirmed that Mira-55 is not a controlled substance, removing a significant regulatory barrier to its clinical development. The company is now advancing Mira-55 towards an Investigational New Drug (IND) submission, with development efforts supporting future clinical trials in inflammatory pain indications.

Chairman and CEO of MIRA, Erez Aminov noted, "With Mira-55 and Ketamir-2, we believe we're building a differentiated, non-opioid pain franchise with the potential to treat two of the largest and most underserved pain markets,"

Why It Matters: The promising results of Mira-55 is an advancement for MIRA Pharmaceuticals, which has been making strides in the pain management sector. In May, the company’s lead program, Ketamir-2, showed no brain toxicity in an FDA-mandated study. This was followed by the company’s announcement in March that it was expanding its pain management portfolio with the formulation of Ketamir-2 as a topical treatment for localized neuropathic and inflammatory pain.

Furthermore, MIRA Pharmaceuticals’ acquisition of SKNY Pharmaceuticals, the developer of SKNY-1, a novel investigational therapy targeting obesity and nicotine addiction, is also expected to enhance its value proposition. The company’s announcement in June that SKNY-1 demonstrated a 30% reduction in body weight without muscle loss, along with a reversal of nicotine cravings, further supported the advancement of SKNY-1 toward Investigational New Drug (IND)

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, MIRA Pharmaceuticals stock closed at $1.24, up 2.48% but soared to $1.87 with a massive spike of 50.81% during after-hours trading.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicates MIRA Pharmaceuticals with a momentum of 91.78 shows high recent price strength. Find out the stock value of pharmaceutical companies.enabling studies.

