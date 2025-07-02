What's Going On With Alibaba Stock Today?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA shares dipped Wednesday after announcing a strategic partnership with website builder Wix.com Ltd. WIX.

The alliance aims to simplify global commerce for entrepreneurs and small businesses across 200-plus markets.

The new alliance aims to simplify global trade for digital entrepreneurs, startups, and small businesses across more than 200 markets.

The integration will allow Wix merchants to seamlessly scale their wholesale operations through Alibaba.com, while enabling Alibaba sellers to build direct-to-consumer and B2B eCommerce storefronts powered by Wix's AI-driven commerce tools.

Also Read: Alibaba Expands AI Cloud Footprint In South Korea With New Data Hub Launching In June

The partnership will roll out through a phased approach starting with three core components.

First, the Alibaba.com Seller App will be integrated into the Wix Marketplace, allowing Wix users to quickly become verified Global Gold Suppliers with automated sync for products and orders.

The second initiative grants Wix merchants curated access to Alibaba.com's supplier ecosystem.

The feature helps small brands source reliable products, bundle offerings, or test new markets, all while minimizing operational risk. Merchants can experiment with private-label concepts and scale product catalogs more efficiently.

The third feature lets Alibaba.com vendors build branded digital storefronts using Wix's AI, marketing, and design toolkit. Through Single Sign-On, sellers can expand their digital footprint and reach both consumers and enterprise clients within a single ecosystem.

The companies plan to expand features with AI-driven product discovery and smart product-matching in future phases.

According to Benzinga Pro, BABA stock has gained over 51% in the past year.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF KBAB.

Separately, Alibaba is scaling its cloud infrastructure with the opening of a third data center in Malaysia and a planned launch of a second facility in the Philippines this October.

Alibaba Cloud CEO Eddie Wu recently reiterated the company's commitment to globalization and AI development. A global AI competency center is also set to open in Singapore.

Price Action: BABA shares are trading lower by 2.26% to $111.40 at last check Wednesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock