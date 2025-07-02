Ross Stores Stock: Expect Sideways-to-Bearish Trend Through Late 2025

Ross Stores ROST is currently in its final Phase 18 of the 18-phase Adhishthana Cycle, and signs suggest its Nirvana move has already played out. With the peak in place, the stock now appears set to consolidate with a bearish bias until the cycle ends on 2 November 2025.
Ross’s Weekly Structure and the Guna Triads
One of the critical determinants of whether a stock can sustain a rally and hit new highs in Phase 18 lies in the nature of its Guna Triads (Phases 14, 15, and 16). Ross's triads unfolded with a Satoguna in Phase 14, followed by Rajoguna in both Phases 15 and 16.
While the Satoguna in Phase 14 prevented a steep death move in Phase 18, the dual Rajoguna presence significantly weakened the Nirvana's intensity. The stock did reach its all-time high after entering Phase 18, fulfilling the structural criteria, but since then, it has been stuck in a consolidation range for over 300 days, unable to build new bullish momentum. The stock's monthly chart too supports the same stance.
Monthly Chart View: Ascent Complete
On the monthly timeframe, Ross's rally began in Phase 9 with a clean breakout from the Adhishthana Cakra, signaling the start of the Himalayan Formation. The ascent continued through Phases 10 and 11, confirming bullish alignment as long as Phase 9 mid-levels remained unbroken.
However, the final bar of Phase 11 marked the top at $163.60. Since then, the stock has corrected in Phase 12, confirming that a peak has formed. The level of $163.60 now stands as the high on both the weekly and monthly cycles, and the current correction phase suggests continued bearish or range-bound behavior.
Investor Outlook
Given that both weekly and monthly structures point to a drawn-out consolidation, new long entries should be avoided unless a major structural reversal occurs. Existing long positions should consider hedging or using credit spreads to navigate the sideways to bearish movement that's expected to last through late 2025.
