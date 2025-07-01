Alnylam Pharma Stock Outlook: Is ALNY Topping Out?

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY is currently in Phase 10 of its 18-phase Adhishthana Cycle. With this phase scheduled to end in September 2025, the stock remains within its bullish structure. If that structure holds, the peak is likely to form in Phase 11, the classic culmination point of the Adhishthana Himalayan formation.

The Gap-Up Move & Current Phase: Technical and Structural Alignment

Fig.1 ALNY Stock Weekly Chart (Source: Adhishthana.com Reports)

On June 24, ALNY gapped up by more than 30% after announcing that its drug Vutrisiran, used to treat transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy, delivered successful results. While the headline reason was fundamental, under the Adhishthana lens, this wasn't a random event.

The stock was in Phase 9 at the time, a phase known for triggering supreme moves and powerful shifts in structure. Phase 9 is also where the stock typically breaks out of its Adhishthana Cakra and begins forming the Himalayan structure. That's exactly what happened here. The gap-up and event aligned itself with the principles, both in sentiment and in form. Now in Phase 10, the stock is continuing its upward trajectory, holding firmly within a bullish stance.

Peak Formation Timing: Phase 10 Still in Play

According to the Adhishthana Principles, peak formation in Phase 10 generally occurs between the 18th and 23rd bars of the phase. ALNY, however, has yet to show any signs of a peak, suggesting the structure is still building. (Ref Fig 1)

As long as this setup remains intact, Phase 11 is likely to host the eventual peak followed by a correction.

Monthly Chart Insights: Cakra Formation and Nirvana Level

Fig.2 ALNY Stock Monthly Chakra Formation (Source: Adhishthana.com Reports)

On the monthly timeframe, ALNY is currently in Phase 6, a phase associated with the creation of the Nirvana level, which acts as both a value barometer and a magnet during future bearish periods.

The Nirvana level is yet to be finalized but will be structurally created on September 30, 2025. Current chart dynamics suggest the Nirvana zone is likely to emerge around $240, which will become a long-term reference point.

Also worth noting: starting from Phase 4, the stock has been forming its monthly Adhishthana Cakra, and is now trading near the upper arc of this structure. According to the framework, the underlying trades in this range with a breakout emerging in Phase 9. Considering this and the fact that Phase 10 is approaching maturity on the weekly chart, signs of exhaustion may emerge soon.

Investor Outlook: Hold with Caution, Avoid New Entries for Now

For existing investors, the strategy is to hold while closely monitoring the weekly chart for ALNY signs of a structural breakdown. A clear break would signal the beginning of the descent phase- the "Wrath of Ganga" in Adhishthana terminology, bringing the stock back toward its Nirvana level.

For potential entrants, Phase 10 is not an ideal entry zone, especially with the stock trading near the higher arc of the monthly Adhishthana Cakra. Chasing the momentum at this point would offer poor risk-reward dynamics.