MSC Industrial Direct, Constellation Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. MSM to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $970.23 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. MSC Industrial Direct shares slipped 0.1% to $84.96 in after-hours trading.

Nektar Therapeutics NKTR disclosed a proposed public offering of common stock. Nektar Therapeutics fell 2.4% to $25.22 in the after-hours trading session.

disclosed a proposed public offering of common stock. Nektar Therapeutics fell 2.4% to $25.22 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Constellation Brands Inc. STZ to post earnings at $3.31 per share on revenue of $2.55 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Constellation shares rose 0.5% to $163.49 in after-hours trading.

Progress Software Corp. PRGS posted better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also raised its guidance for FY2025. Progress Software shares fell 7.2% to $59.27 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect The Greenbrier Companies Inc. GBX to post quarterly earnings at 98 cents per share on revenue of $785.72 million after the closing bell. Greenbrier shares gained 1% to $46.50 in after-hours trading.

