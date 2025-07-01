July 1, 2025 3:09 AM 1 min read

MSC Industrial Direct, Constellation Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. MSM to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $970.23 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. MSC Industrial Direct shares slipped 0.1% to $84.96 in after-hours trading.
  • Nektar Therapeutics NKTR disclosed a proposed public offering of common stock. Nektar Therapeutics fell 2.4% to $25.22 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Constellation Brands Inc. STZ to post earnings at $3.31 per share on revenue of $2.55 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Constellation shares rose 0.5% to $163.49 in after-hours trading.

  • Progress Software Corp. PRGS posted better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also raised its guidance for FY2025. Progress Software shares fell 7.2% to $59.27 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect The Greenbrier Companies Inc. GBX to post quarterly earnings at 98 cents per share on revenue of $785.72 million after the closing bell. Greenbrier shares gained 1% to $46.50 in after-hours trading.

