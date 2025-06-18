Korn Ferry, GMS And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Korn Ferry KFY to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $689.90 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Korn Ferry shares gained 3.7% to $69.20 in after-hours trading.
- Beyond Air Inc. XAIR posted mixed fourth-quarter results after Tuesday’s closing bell. Beyond Air reported quarterly losses of nine cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 12 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $1.15 million, which missed the Street estimate of $1.39 million and is up from revenue of $470,000 from the same period last year. Beyond Air shares tumbled 18.2% to $0.2330 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting GMS Inc. GMS to post earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. GMS shares fell 0.3% to $73.00 in the after-hours trading session.
Check out our premarket coverage here
- Bitdeer Technologies Group BTDR reported a $300 million proposed private placement of Convertible Senior Notes. Bitdeer Technologies shares dipped 4.7% to $12.10 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Euroseas Ltd. ESEA to post quarterly earnings at $3.28 per share on revenue of $52.91 million after the closing bell. Euroseas shares rose 1.9% to $45.90 in the after-hours trading session.
Loading...
Loading...
Read Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BTDRBitdeer Technologies Group
$12.10-10.8%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
52.17
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
55.01
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In:
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in