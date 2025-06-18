June 18, 2025 2:43 AM 1 min read

Korn Ferry, GMS And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Korn Ferry KFY to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $689.90 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Korn Ferry shares gained 3.7% to $69.20 in after-hours trading.
  • Beyond Air Inc. XAIR posted mixed fourth-quarter results after Tuesday’s closing bell. Beyond Air reported quarterly losses of nine cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 12 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $1.15 million, which missed the Street estimate of $1.39 million and is up from revenue of $470,000 from the same period last year. Beyond Air shares tumbled 18.2% to $0.2330 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting GMS Inc. GMS to post earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. GMS shares fell 0.3% to $73.00 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Bitdeer Technologies Group BTDR reported a $300 million proposed private placement of Convertible Senior Notes. Bitdeer Technologies shares dipped 4.7% to $12.10 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Euroseas Ltd. ESEA to post quarterly earnings at $3.28 per share on revenue of $52.91 million after the closing bell. Euroseas shares rose 1.9% to $45.90 in the after-hours trading session.
