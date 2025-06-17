US Equity Funds Are Raking In Billions—These Are The Ones Beating Trump's Tariff Shock in 2025

The foreign inflows in the U.S. equity funds have started “re-accelerating,” putting 2025 on the path to become the second-largest year of record inflows of $136 billion, annualized as of mid-2025.

What Happened: According to an X post by the Kobeissi Letter, since 2020, overseas investors have poured $547 billion into U.S. assets, and the foreign purchases of U.S. assets are on track to reach $138 billion in 2025.

However, out of this $138 billion, the investor interest in U.S. equity funds alone could lead to inflows of about $136 billion, the second-highest after 2024.

Such funds have garnered inflows of approximately $350 billion since the beginning of 2020. “After a brief pause, international buying of US assets is back,” the post highlighted.

According to Yodelar, the top-performing U.S. equity funds of 2025 so far include the following;

Top U.S. Equity Funds YTD 3 Years Annualized 5 Years Annualized Alger American Asset Growth Fund -0.73% 24.03% 14.10% CT North American Equity 2 Fund -2.86% 14.79% 15.24% Fidelity Index US P Fund 1.66% 17.29% 14.16% HSBC American Index C Fund -6.15% 14.52% 13.77% Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ 100 UCITS ETF -7.28% 21.81% 16.97% iShares S&P 500 Industrials Sector UCITS ETF 0.06% 14.62% 15.34% Schroder QEP US Core Fund -5.35% 14.44% 14.33%

Why It Matters: U.S. equities took a beating in April amid the tariff-induced volatility, but the major benchmark indices have recovered to trade near their all-time highs following a blip.

While Israel and Iran‘s ongoing conflict poses a threat to the market, analysis of historical data shows that the S&P 500 index drops by 5% and recovers over the next three, six, and 12 months during wars, sans recessions.

Price Action: After falling on Friday, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, advanced on Monday. The SPY was up 0.95% at $602.68, while the QQQ advanced 1.39% to $534.29, according to Benzinga Pro data.

The futures of the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 indices were trading lower on Tuesday.

