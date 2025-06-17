US Equity Funds Are Raking In Billions—These Are The Ones Beating Trump's Tariff Shock in 2025

The foreign inflows in the U.S. equity funds have started “re-accelerating,” putting 2025 on the path to become the second-largest year of record inflows of $136 billion, annualized as of mid-2025.
What Happened: According to an X post by the Kobeissi Letter, since 2020, overseas investors have poured $547 billion into U.S. assets, and the foreign purchases of U.S. assets are on track to reach $138 billion in 2025.
However, out of this $138 billion, the investor interest in U.S. equity funds alone could lead to inflows of about $136 billion, the second-highest after 2024.
Such funds have garnered inflows of approximately $350 billion since the beginning of 2020. “After a brief pause, international buying of US assets is back,” the post highlighted.
According to Yodelar, the top-performing U.S. equity funds of 2025 so far include the following;
|Top U.S. Equity Funds
|YTD
|3 Years Annualized
|5 Years Annualized
|Alger American Asset Growth Fund
|-0.73%
|24.03%
|14.10%
|CT North American Equity 2 Fund
|-2.86%
|14.79%
|15.24%
|Fidelity Index US P Fund
|1.66%
|17.29%
|14.16%
|HSBC American Index C Fund
|-6.15%
|14.52%
|13.77%
|Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ 100 UCITS ETF
|-7.28%
|21.81%
|16.97%
|iShares S&P 500 Industrials Sector UCITS ETF
|0.06%
|14.62%
|15.34%
|Schroder QEP US Core Fund
|-5.35%
|14.44%
|14.33%
See Also: Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Occidental Petroleum In Focus As Expert Says ‘US Economy Is Far Less Sensitive To An Oil Shock’ Amid Israel-Iran Conflict
Why It Matters: U.S. equities took a beating in April amid the tariff-induced volatility, but the major benchmark indices have recovered to trade near their all-time highs following a blip.
While Israel and Iran‘s ongoing conflict poses a threat to the market, analysis of historical data shows that the S&P 500 index drops by 5% and recovers over the next three, six, and 12 months during wars, sans recessions.
Price Action: After falling on Friday, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, advanced on Monday. The SPY was up 0.95% at $602.68, while the QQQ advanced 1.39% to $534.29, according to Benzinga Pro data.
The futures of the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 indices were trading lower on Tuesday.
Read Next:
- War Shocks Could Drag S&P 500 Down 5% — But Market Typically Roars Back: Here’s What Data From 25 Wars, 70 Years Shows
Photo courtesy: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.