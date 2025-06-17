June 17, 2025 5:09 AM 2 min read

US Equity Funds Are Raking In Billions—These Are The Ones Beating Trump's Tariff Shock in 2025

The foreign inflows in the U.S. equity funds have started “re-accelerating,” putting 2025 on the path to become the second-largest year of record inflows of $136 billion, annualized as of mid-2025.

What Happened: According to an X post by the Kobeissi Letter, since 2020, overseas investors have poured $547 billion into U.S. assets, and the foreign purchases of U.S. assets are on track to reach $138 billion in 2025.

However, out of this $138 billion, the investor interest in U.S. equity funds alone could lead to inflows of about $136 billion, the second-highest after 2024.

Such funds have garnered inflows of approximately $350 billion since the beginning of 2020. “After a brief pause, international buying of US assets is back,” the post highlighted.

According to Yodelar, the top-performing U.S. equity funds of 2025 so far include the following;

Top U.S. Equity FundsYTD3 Years Annualized5 Years Annualized
Alger American Asset Growth Fund-0.73%24.03%14.10%
CT North American Equity 2 Fund-2.86%14.79%15.24%
Fidelity Index US P Fund1.66%17.29%14.16%
HSBC American Index C Fund-6.15%14.52%13.77%
Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ 100 UCITS ETF-7.28%21.81%16.97%
iShares S&P 500 Industrials Sector UCITS ETF0.06%14.62%15.34%
Schroder QEP US Core Fund-5.35%14.44%14.33%

Why It Matters: U.S. equities took a beating in April amid the tariff-induced volatility, but the major benchmark indices have recovered to trade near their all-time highs following a blip.

While Israel and Iran‘s ongoing conflict poses a threat to the market, analysis of historical data shows that the S&P 500 index drops by 5% and recovers over the next three, six, and 12 months during wars, sans recessions.

Price Action: After falling on Friday, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, advanced on Monday. The SPY was up 0.95% at $602.68, while the QQQ advanced 1.39% to $534.29, according to Benzinga Pro data.

The futures of the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 indices were trading lower on Tuesday.

