Intuitive Surgical Stock: Why This Correction Is Healthy And What Lies Ahead

Intuitive Surgical ISRG is currently in Phase 17 of its 18-Phase Adhishthana Cycle. While the recent correction may be causing concern among investors, from the perspective of Adhishthana Principles, the pullback appears not only expected but also healthy. Here’s a breakdown of ISRG's current structure and what lies ahead.

ISRG's Alignment with Adhishthana So Far

Up until Phase 16, ISRG has shown a 70% alignment with the Adhishthana Principles, our proprietary cyclical framework that analyzes stock behavior based on quantitative signals and behavioral archetypes.

One of the clearest and most powerful alignments occurred during Phases 9, 10, and 11, when ISRG completed what is known as the Adhishthana Himalayan Formation.

The Adhishthana Himalayan Formation of ISRG

Fig.1 ISRG Himalayan Formation (Source: Adhishthana.com)

In line with the principles, ISRG began its ascent in Phase 9 and continued to rally until Phase 11. This pattern fits the ideal structure of a Himalayan move. Following this, the stock entered a steep correction, a move known as the Wrath of Ganga — falling nearly 50% and almost touching its Phase 6 Nirvana level at $169.87. This validated the significance of the Nirvana level and confirmed the stock’s alignment with cyclical expectations.

Why ISRG’s Correction Is Healthy

ISRG is currently in Phase 17, the penultimate phase in its cycle. According to Adhishthana Principles, Phase 17 is a “no-action” phase a time to take no new fresh trades. The success of Phase 18, which is when the stock is expected to attempt Nirvana, or its highest point across the 18-phase cycle, largely depends on the Guna Triads formed in Phases 14, 15, and 16.

Fig.2 ISRG Guna Triads (Source: Adhishthana.com)

In ISRG's case:

Phases 14 and 15 showed signs of Satoguna — the highest and most constructive of the three gunas.



Phase 16 showed Rajoguna, indicating activity and dual moves.

The dominance of Satoguna in the triads suggests a low probability of a severe downtrend during Phase 18's onset. Even if a temporary dip occurs due to Rajoguna, it is likely to be limited and short-lived.

ISRG Monthly Chart Alignment and 7-Red Bar Correction

Fig.3 ISRG Phase 7 Monthly Chart (Source: Adhishthana.com)

Looking at the monthly chart, ISRG is currently in Phase 7, which corresponds to the Fall of Artah and Artharthi, a phase typically marked by a sequence of red bars or bearish candles. ISRG has already printed two red bars, suggesting that this correction could continue until the 7-red-bar pattern is fulfilled.

Following this, Phase 8 on the monthly chart will begin, a phase associated with the completion of the arc or Cakra, setting the stage for a breakout in Phase 9. A continued decline in the current Phase 7 would help shape a slightly bullish setup going into Phase 8.

When to Watch and Accumulate

The “death move” if it occurs, typically happens within the first 26 bars of Phase 18. Until that point, the stock may remain subdued. But both the monthly and weekly chart cycles are pointing toward a bullish alignment beyond that period.

Phase 18 on the weekly chart begins on 13 October 2025



This overlaps with a critical window on the monthly chart that continues into early 2026



Given the alignment of both timeframes and the dominance of Satoguna in the triads, the period between 13 October 2025 and 12 April 2026 appears ideal for accumulation.

Investor Takeaway

ISRG's current correction, though uncomfortable, appears healthy and aligned with deeper cyclical structures. It's not a breakdown but a setup. As the stock prepares for a potential supreme move on the monthly chart and a Nirvana attempt on the weekly, investors should observe this phase calmly and plan for strategic entries in the highlighted window.