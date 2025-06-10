JM Smucker, United Natural Foods And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Core & Main Inc. CNM to report quarterly earnings at 53 cents per share on revenue of $1.85 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Core & Main shares fell 0.3% to $59.14 in after-hours trading.

Calavo Growers Inc. CVGW posted downbeat results for its second quarter. The company reported quarterly earnings of 40 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 53 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $190.55 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $201.48 million. Calavo Growers shares tumbled 14.7% to $23.61 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting The J. M. Smucker Company SJM to post quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Smucker shares fell 0.1% to $111.70 in after-hours trading.

Casey’s General Stores Inc. CASY posted better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Monday. The company reported quarterly earnings of $2.63 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.01 per share. Casey’s shares surged 10.6% to $485.99 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect United Natural Foods Inc. UNFI to post quarterly earnings at 21 cents per share on revenue of $7.78 billion before the opening bell. United Natural Foods shares gained 2.5% to $26.60 in after-hours trading.

Photo courtesy: Andriy Blokhin / Shutterstock.com