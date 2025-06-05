June 5, 2025 12:49 AM 2 min read

Ciena, PVH And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Ciena Corp. CIEN to report quarterly earnings at 52 cents per share on revenue of $1.09 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Ciena shares gained 2% to $85.58 in after-hours trading.
  • PVH Corp. PVH posted upbeat earnings for the first quarter, but cut its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance from a range of $12.40 to $12.75 to a new range of $10.75 to $11, versus the $12.52 analyst estimate. PVH shares dipped 7.4% to $74.82 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect The Toro Co. TTC to report quarterly earnings of $1.39 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Toro shares fell 0.8% to $75.00 in after-hours trading.

  • MongoDB Inc. MDB reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results for fiscal 2026 after the market closed on Wednesday. MongoDB raised its outlook for fiscal 2026. The company said it now expects full-year revenue of $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion, up from prior guidance of $2.24 billion to $2.28 billion. MongoDB expects full-year adjusted earnings to be between $2.94 and $3.12 per share, up from a previous forecast of $2.44 to $2.62 per share. MongoDB shares jumped 14.6% to $228.89 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Broadcom Inc. AVGO to post quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $14.99 billion after the closing bell. Broadcom shares rose 0.1% to $261.21 in after-hours trading.

Photo courtesy: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

