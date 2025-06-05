Ciena, PVH And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Ciena Corp. CIEN to report quarterly earnings at 52 cents per share on revenue of $1.09 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Ciena shares gained 2% to $85.58 in after-hours trading.

PVH Corp. PVH posted upbeat earnings for the first quarter, but cut its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance from a range of $12.40 to $12.75 to a new range of $10.75 to $11, versus the $12.52 analyst estimate. PVH shares dipped 7.4% to $74.82 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect The Toro Co. TTC to report quarterly earnings of $1.39 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Toro shares fell 0.8% to $75.00 in after-hours trading.

MongoDB Inc. MDB reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results for fiscal 2026 after the market closed on Wednesday. MongoDB raised its outlook for fiscal 2026. The company said it now expects full-year revenue of $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion, up from prior guidance of $2.24 billion to $2.28 billion. MongoDB expects full-year adjusted earnings to be between $2.94 and $3.12 per share, up from a previous forecast of $2.44 to $2.62 per share. MongoDB shares jumped 14.6% to $228.89 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Broadcom Inc. AVGO to post quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $14.99 billion after the closing bell. Broadcom shares rose 0.1% to $261.21 in after-hours trading.

Photo courtesy: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com