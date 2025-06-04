Wall Street’s recent rally slowed on Wednesday as investors reevaluated the economic outlook in light of weak job data and an unexpected contraction in the U.S. services sector. The major indexes showed mixed performance: the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2% to 42,427.74, the S&P 500 inched up 0.01% to 5,970.81, and the Nasdaq gained 0.3% to close at 19,460.49.



These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Mullen Automotive Inc MULN

Mullen Automotive’s stock skyrocketed by 198.70%, closing at $16.10. The stock reached an intraday high of $26.55 and a low of $5.10. In the after-hours trading the shares fell 18.01% to $13.20. The company announced new securities purchase agreements following a 1-for-100 reverse stock split, which significantly boosted its stock price.

Applied Digital Corp APLD

Applied Digital’s stock surged by 29.27%, closing at $13.25. The stock reached an intraday high of $13.47 and a low of $10.46, with a 52-week high of $13.47 and a low of $3.01. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose 9.4% to $14.50. Applied Digital and CoreWeave have been in the spotlight due to their recent data center deal, which has driven investor interest and pushed the stock to new highs.

MongoDB Inc MDB

MongoDB saw a 3.09% increase, closing at $199.73. The stock hit an intraday high of $201.79 and a low of $193.87, with a 52-week range of $370 to $140.94. The shares rose 14.6% to $228.89 in the after-hours trading. The company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings, with revenue of $549.01 million and adjusted earnings of $1 per share. MongoDB also raised its fiscal 2026 guidance and announced an $800 million buyback, boosting investor confidence.

Netflix Inc NFLX

Netflix’s stock rose by 1.78%, closing at $1,239.66. The stock’s intraday high was $1,242.56, with a low of $1,219.88, and a 52-week range of $1,242.56 to $588.43. Recent data highlighted Netflix as a leader in streaming viewership, alongside Paramount in broadcast television, which has contributed to its stock’s positive performance.

Latest Startup Investment Opportunities:

Tesla Inc TSLA

Tesla’s stock dropped by 3.55%, closing at $332.05. The stock’s intraday high was $345.60, with a low of $327.33, and a 52-week range of $488.54 to $167.42. Reports indicated a decline in sales for Tesla’s China-made vehicles, with May deliveries for the Model 3 and Model Y down 15% year-over-year. This continued trend of declining sales has impacted the stock of the Elon Musk-led company negatively.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Netflix has good Short, Medium and Long term Price Trends. Find out how it scores on other metrics.

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Photo Courtesy: Billion Photos on Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: