Why Credo Technology Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 14%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO rose sharply in today's pre-market trading following upbeat quarterly results.

The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $170.03 million, beating analyst estimates of $162.96 million. The connectivity solutions company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 35 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 28 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Credo Technology Group shares jumped 14.3% to $71.60 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

NewGenIvf Group Limited NIVF shares jumped 192.4% to $5.03 in pre-market trading. NewGenIvf Group recently announced a $30 million investment in Solana Digital Asset staking.

shares jumped 192.4% to $5.03 in pre-market trading. NewGenIvf Group recently announced a $30 million investment in Solana Digital Asset staking. Shineco, Inc . SISI surged 36.4% to $0.5878 in pre-market trading after the company announced that it will raised $13.5 million through the sale of 18 million common shares at $0.75 each to non-US investors.

. surged 36.4% to $0.5878 in pre-market trading after the company announced that it will raised $13.5 million through the sale of 18 million common shares at $0.75 each to non-US investors. Revelation Biosciences, Inc . REVB rose 36.2% to $1.12 in pre-market trading. Revelation Biosciences recently announced a $4 million public offering.

. rose 36.2% to $1.12 in pre-market trading. Revelation Biosciences recently announced a $4 million public offering. Eyenovia, Inc . EYEN jumped 31.4% to $2.19 in pre-market trading. Eyenovia recently provided an update on its merger with Betaliq and reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS results.

. jumped 31.4% to $2.19 in pre-market trading. Eyenovia recently provided an update on its merger with Betaliq and reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS results. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd . NAK surged 25.2% to $1.44 in pre-market trading. Northern Dynasty Minerals received payment of $12 million representing the third tranche investment under the company's royalty agreement dated July 26, 2022.

. surged 25.2% to $1.44 in pre-market trading. Northern Dynasty Minerals received payment of $12 million representing the third tranche investment under the company's royalty agreement dated July 26, 2022. Basel Medical Group Ltd BMGL gained 24% to $4.86 in pre-market trading after falling 35% on Monday.

gained 24% to $4.86 in pre-market trading after falling 35% on Monday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics MLTX climbed 21.1% to $49.84 in pre-market trading following reports that Merck held talks to acquire the Swiss biotech company for over $3 billion.

climbed 21.1% to $49.84 in pre-market trading following reports that Merck held talks to acquire the Swiss biotech company for over $3 billion. Agenus Inc. AGEN rose 18.4% to $4.89 in pre-market trading after jumping 20% on Monday.

rose 18.4% to $4.89 in pre-market trading after jumping 20% on Monday. BioNTech SE BNTX gained 8.4% to $122.62 in pre-market trading. BioNTech shares jumped 18% on Monday after the company entered into an agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb to advance bispecific antibody BNT327 for solid tumors.

Losers

Brand Engagement Network, Inc . BNAI shares dipped 16% to $0.4119 in pre-market trading after jumping over 75% on Monday.

. shares dipped 16% to $0.4119 in pre-market trading after jumping over 75% on Monday. CleanCore Solutions, Inc. ZONE shares fell 17.6% to $2.39 in pre-market trading after gaining around 32% on Monday.

shares fell 17.6% to $2.39 in pre-market trading after gaining around 32% on Monday. PS International Group Ltd . PSIG fell 16.7% to $0.30 in pre-market trading.

. fell 16.7% to $0.30 in pre-market trading. ModivCare Inc. MODV fell 15% to $1.87 in pre-market trading after jumping 96% on Monday.

fell 15% to $1.87 in pre-market trading after jumping 96% on Monday. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc . UAVS shares tumbled 14.3% to $1.08 in pre-market trading after jumping 63% on Monday.

. shares tumbled 14.3% to $1.08 in pre-market trading after jumping 63% on Monday. Volato Group, Inc . SOAR declined 14.2% to $2.25 in pre-market trading after gaining 27% on Monday.

. declined 14.2% to $2.25 in pre-market trading after gaining 27% on Monday. Mereo BioPharma Group plc MREO fell 5.9% to $2.40 in pre-market trading after jumping over 18% on Monday.

fell 5.9% to $2.40 in pre-market trading after jumping over 18% on Monday. Bumble Inc. BMBL fell 5.8% to $5.41 in today's pre-market trading.

fell 5.8% to $5.41 in today's pre-market trading. Pearson plc PSO dipped 5% to $15.24 in pre-market trading.

dipped 5% to $15.24 in pre-market trading. GCL Global Holdings Ltd GCL shares fell 4.8% to $2.40 in pre-market trading.

