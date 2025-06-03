June 3, 2025 6:30 AM 3 min read

Why Credo Technology Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 14%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO rose sharply in today's pre-market trading following upbeat quarterly results.

The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $170.03 million, beating analyst estimates of $162.96 million. The connectivity solutions company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 35 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 28 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Credo Technology Group shares jumped 14.3% to $71.60 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • NewGenIvf Group Limited NIVF shares jumped 192.4% to $5.03 in pre-market trading. NewGenIvf Group recently announced a $30 million investment in Solana Digital Asset staking.
  • Shineco, Inc. SISI surged 36.4% to $0.5878 in pre-market trading after the company announced that it will raised $13.5 million through the sale of 18 million common shares at $0.75 each to non-US investors.
  • Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB rose 36.2% to $1.12 in pre-market trading. Revelation Biosciences recently announced a $4 million public offering.
  • Eyenovia, Inc. EYEN jumped 31.4% to $2.19 in pre-market trading. Eyenovia recently provided an update on its merger with Betaliq and reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS results.
  • Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. NAK surged 25.2% to $1.44 in pre-market trading. Northern Dynasty Minerals received payment of $12 million representing the third tranche investment under the company's royalty agreement dated July 26, 2022.
  • Basel Medical Group Ltd BMGL gained 24% to $4.86 in pre-market trading after falling 35% on Monday.
  • MoonLake Immunotherapeutics MLTX climbed 21.1% to $49.84 in pre-market trading following reports that Merck held talks to acquire the Swiss biotech company for over $3 billion.
  • Agenus Inc. AGEN rose 18.4% to $4.89 in pre-market trading after jumping 20% on Monday.
  • BioNTech SE BNTX gained 8.4% to $122.62 in pre-market trading. BioNTech shares jumped 18% on Monday after the company entered into an agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb to advance bispecific antibody BNT327 for solid tumors.

Losers

  • Brand Engagement Network, Inc. BNAI shares dipped 16% to $0.4119 in pre-market trading after jumping over 75% on Monday.
  • CleanCore Solutions, Inc. ZONE shares fell 17.6% to $2.39 in pre-market trading after gaining around 32% on Monday.
  • PS International Group Ltd. PSIG fell 16.7% to $0.30 in pre-market trading.
  • ModivCare Inc.  MODV fell 15% to $1.87 in pre-market trading after jumping 96% on Monday.
  • AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. UAVS shares tumbled 14.3% to $1.08 in pre-market trading after jumping 63% on Monday.
  • Volato Group, Inc. SOAR declined 14.2% to $2.25 in pre-market trading after gaining 27% on Monday.
  • Mereo BioPharma Group plc MREO fell 5.9% to $2.40 in pre-market trading after jumping over 18% on Monday.
  • Bumble Inc. BMBL fell 5.8% to $5.41 in today's pre-market trading.
  • Pearson plc PSO dipped 5% to $15.24 in pre-market trading.
  • GCL Global Holdings Ltd GCL shares fell 4.8% to $2.40 in pre-market trading.

