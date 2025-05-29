Navigator Gas CEO Highlights Growth Strategy, Fleet Renewal, And Shareholder Returns

In a recent Capital Link Trending News webinar, the CEO of Navigator Gas NVGS, Mads Peter Zacho discussed the company's first-quarter 2025 financial performance, strategic priorities, and outlook for the petrochemical gas shipping markets.

The CEO described the company's strategy amidst the current market volatility and uncertainty, which include geopolitical tensions and trade policy shifts, the evolving energy landscape and the strive to commercialize emerging technologies for alternative fuels.

To watch the full conversation, please visit the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L6l7nc6h7-Q

Highlights

Record operating revenue despite weak ethylene exports in Q1.

Limited exposure to China, as NVGS focuses on U.S. exports with Europe as a prime destination.

Strong demand outlook for petrochemicals and LPG despite geopolitical uncertainties.

Fleet renewal and decarbonization efforts ongoing, including sales of oldest vessels and investments in ammonia-fueled vessels.

Robust financial position and a new $50M share buyback program announced.

Overcoming Market Challenges

Navigator Gas delivered one of its highest quarterly EPS results in the past decade, despite reduced throughput at its ethylene export terminal. Mr. Zacho attributed this resilience to the company's diversified model. China accounted for only 10% of NVGS's ethylene exports from Morgan's Point over the past five years, underscoring the company's focus on U.S. exports to a variety of importing nations rather than Chinese demand. Europe remains the dominant export destination supported by favorable margins.

Strong Petrochemicals and LPG Demand

Putting aside the current market volatility, and ongoing trade tensions, Mr. Zacho remained optimistic about the next 6–12 months. Petrochemical demand is expected to grow, partially driven by expanding U.S. export capacity and cost-competitive U.S. production. Similarly, LPG shipping rates have remained high, noting a strong VLGC performance. Additionally, ammonia markets have softened slightly, but overall demand for petrochemical gases is still flourishing.

Ethylene Terminal Recovery Now Underway and New Offtake Contracts Taking Shape

Mr. Zacho expects a rebound on the ethylene front. There are already signs of recovery and normalization is currently underway, with volumes projected to exceed 100,000 tons in May. NVGS will recognize deficiency payments from take-or-pay contracts in Q2, providing an earnings boost. The company also continues working to secure longer-term offtake agreements, targeting coverage for 90% of terminal capacity under multi-year agreements. Due to ongoing trade discussions and a wider US vs international ethylene arbitrage, new customers continue to request terms for offtake contracts starting later this year and in 2026. As a result, the company expects to sign new offtake contracts in the coming months.

Fleet Renewal and Focusing on Sustainability

Against the backdrop of a minimal Handysize orderbook (9% of fleet) and an aging fleet (22% above 20 years of age), NVGS has implemented several initiatives on fleet modernization. Three 17,000 cbm German-built secondhand ethylene-capable vessels were acquired in Q1 2025, while the company's oldest vessel, the 2000-built Navigator Venus was sold for $17.5 million. This was the fifth vessel sale since January 2022. Additionally, NVGS is actively engaging with buyers interested in acquiring the two remaining 2000-built 22,085 cbm vessels, both of which are debt free.

In terms of sustainability, ammonia-powered newbuilds remain a strategic priority, considering that the new IMO Net Zero regulations will make traditional heavy fuel oil significantly more expensive by the early 2030s. The company already has an approval-in-principal for ammonia-powered vessel design and is looking at opportunities to employ these vessels on long-term charters.

Another one of NVGS's decarbonization initiatives includes a joint venture for a clean ammonia export project in Texas, with the company having already invested $2.5 million for development capital. The project is expected to complete the pre-FEED study in June, with the FEED study to follow for 15-18 months thereafter. Upon final investment decision (FID) in early-2027, Navigator has the option to invest up to $125 million for the export terminal and port infrastructure.

Strong Financial Position Leading To More Shareholder Returns

The CEO highlighted initiatives strengthening NVGS's finances by improving liquidity, extending maturities, and reducing financing costs. A recently completed six-year, $300 million credit facility will refinance maturing debt and provide additional financing of $142 million. Furthermore, a $40 million bond tap was executed at favorable terms (7.25% coupon, fixed and unsecured). Net debt-to-EBITDA stands at 2.6x, with interest coverage exceeding 5x, and net debt to capitalization at 38%, with liquidity of $139 million.

Navigator is well-positioned to continue executing on its capital return policy which equals at least 25% of net income comprised of a fixed $0.05 quarterly dividend and share buybacks. In Q1, NVGS executed share repurchases of $1.9 million and expects to repurchase at least another $3.3 million by June 30th.

In addition, the Board approved a new $50 million share repurchase program, above and beyond the existing capital return policy. Mr. Zacho mentioned that repurchasing shares below NAV is an accretive use of cash boosting NAV/share, EPS, and shareholder returns.

Disclosure: Capital Link is the investor relations advisor to Navigator Gas. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. We would like to highlight that this is not a Capital Link article with our own editorial on the company. It is a CEO interview. Thus, all comments in the article are the CEO's.