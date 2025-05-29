How To Trade SPY And Top Tech Stocks After Tariff Ruling Boosts Market

Good Morning Traders! In today’s Market Clubhouse Morning Memo, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

Our proprietary formula, exclusive to Market Clubhouse, dictates these price levels. This dynamic equation takes into account price, volume, and options flow. These levels are updated every day and shared with all Clubhouse Members, prior to the opening of the market.

We recommend closely monitoring these stocks, and be prepared to leverage potential breakouts or reversals. As always, stay alert and ready to adjust your tactics based on the market’s pulse to optimize your trading gains. Now, let’s dive into the stock analysis:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is trading near the critical level of 593.73. Bulls will want early strength pushing toward 595.14. Sustained buying at this zone could propel the price to establish solid footing around 596.57. Holding this support could trigger an advance toward 598.04. Our upper bullish objective today is set at 599.24.

If the bulls falter at 593.73, bears will look to drive the market down to test support at 592.00. A decisive break beneath this level could encourage further selling toward 589.71. Persistent bearish pressure could bring the price even lower to the robust support at 587.31. Should heavy selling persist, the bearish target for today lies at 585.75.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ is trading around the important mark of 527.03. Bulls need to see immediate support at this level and push upwards to secure 528.44 firmly. If buyers maintain momentum, the next upside hurdle at 530.70 becomes the focus. With continued strength, the auction may challenge 532.52, with a bullish extension target at 533.70.

Should QQQ struggle to defend 527.03, sellers will likely dominate, pushing the price down toward the initial support at 525.19. Extended selling pressure could lead the bears to challenge lower support at 523.91. If sellers remain active, anticipate a retest of 522.57, and in a bearish scenario, the daily low target is at 521.15.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple is hovering around the notable 205.54 area. Bulls will aim to push above and hold 206.55, providing a foundation to test the resistance at 207.18. Continued buying interest may lift the price towards 207.93, and sustained bullish activity could propel the market to today's upper bullish target of 208.81.

If 205.54 breaks down, selling activity may increase toward support at 204.33. Bears maintaining their strength could see Apple declining to 203.48. Continued selling pressure would put further downside pressure toward 202.29, with aggressive selling potentially driving Apple to today's bearish objective of 200.53.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is trading near the pivotal 460.78 level. Bulls seek a decisive hold above this area to extend gains toward 462.07. Securing this as a reliable support could encourage buying momentum, targeting an upside push to 463.27. Continued bullish momentum could drive the market higher, aiming at today’s high bull objective of 464.70.

If buyers lose control at 460.78, expect the bears to aim lower towards 459.18. Breaking below this support would likely see intensified selling pressure pushing towards 457.25. Persistent bearish control might further weigh down the price to 455.77, with an extreme bearish target today set at 453.02.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA is trading around the crucial area of 142.35. Bulls will seek to reclaim and consolidate support at 144.21. Achieving this level could set the stage for further bullish movement towards 145.61. A strong buying presence might elevate the price to challenge 147.06, with the day’s bullish peak target set at 148.52.

If the auction struggles to maintain support at 142.35, sellers may attempt to push the price toward the lower level of 141.21. Breaking this support could drive the price down to test 140.28. A continued weak market may see further declines toward 139.42, with sustained selling potentially reaching today’s bearish target at 138.55.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet is auctioning near the critical support at 174.01. Bulls must secure this level to strengthen buying sentiment towards 175.12. If buyers maintain their conviction, we anticipate a continued rally toward today’s high bullish goal at 176.23.

Failure to defend 174.01 would open the door for bears to push lower, initially targeting the support at 172.28. A sustained breach of this area may prompt further selling, testing the next downside level at 171.14. Strong selling pressures could drive Alphabet toward the daily bearish objective at 169.34.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta is trading around the notable support of 650.56. Bulls will look to solidify this base and push the market upward toward 655.54. Maintaining strength above this zone could facilitate further bullish momentum, targeting an advance toward 658.86. A strong buying environment today may lift Meta to its upper bullish goal at 663.33.

If 650.56 gives way, bears could aggressively target the support at 646.48. Increased selling could intensify declines toward 642.59. Further bearish momentum could push the market down to test the daily bearish level set at 635.49.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla is trading close to the critical price level of 363.84. Bulls will target a move upward toward the resistance at 370.22. Sustained bullish strength could propel the price towards 378.79, and further enthusiasm from buyers may encourage an extended push to test 384.07. Under ideal bullish conditions, Tesla could reach today’s upper bullish target of 390.23.

If buyers are unable to hold 363.84 as support, sellers may drive prices downward to initially test 356.80. Further bearish action could pressure Tesla towards the next support at 350.87. Intense selling activity might then challenge 346.64, with the ultimate bearish target for today’s session at 340.97.

Final Word:

Traders will closely monitor several critical economic indicators and central bank speakers today. At 8:30 AM ET, we’ll receive the second estimate of the US Q1 GDP alongside Personal Consumption, Initial Jobless Claims, and Continuing Claims. Pending Home Sales data will follow at 10:00 AM ET, with a significant 7-Year Treasury Note Auction scheduled for 1:00 PM ET. Markets will also react to comments from Fed officials Barkin (8:30 AM ET), Goolsbee (10:40 AM ET), Kugler (2:00 PM ET), and Daly (4:00 PM ET).

Given this packed economic schedule, expect notable volatility. Additional focus remains on developments regarding global trade disputes and tariffs, potentially amplifying market moves. Traders should remain nimble, adhere strictly to their risk management strategies, and avoid overextending positions. Best of luck, trade smart, and stay disciplined today!

