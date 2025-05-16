AG Pam Bondi Sold Upto $5 Million In DJT Stock Hours Before Trump Dropped Tariff Bombshell That Shook Global Markets

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi sold a substantial portion of her holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp DJT on the same day President Donald Trump announced his new tariffs that shook up global markets, according to newly publicized records.

What Happened: On April 2, Bondi disclosed selling between $1 million and $5 million in Trump Media shares, and between $250,000 and $500,000 in related warrants. On the same day, after the markets closed, Trump declared a major trade policy shift: tariffs that sent the market into a nosedive. Trump Media stocks tumbled 13% in the following days, after which they bounced back. The disclosure form, reviewed and first reported by ProPublica, lists the date of Bondi’s transaction but does not specify whether her sale happened before or after Trump's announcement, which came late in the day.

Why It Matters: As per federal law, officials are prohibited from utilizing insider information for personal profit, but legal principles for proving these violations are limited and difficult to enforce.

Bondi previously worked as a consultant for Digital World Acquisition Corp., a company that merged with Trump Media. When assuming her role as the Attorney General, she pledged to divest her stake in Trump Media within 90 days of confirmation as part of her ethics agreement.

Bondi is the latest figure within the Trump administration facing accusations of insider trading in connection with purchases made before Trump's tariff announcement. Last week, democrats brought similar allegations against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

Price Action: Trump Media stock closed on Thursday down 4.03% at $24.98. The stock was up 0.56% pre-market Friday, trading at $25.12 at the time of publication, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

