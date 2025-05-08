Marjorie Taylor Greene's Hearing Disrupted By Insider Trading Scrutiny: 'Maybe It's a Coincidence,' Says Jasmine Crockett On MTG Buying Stocks Before Trump's 90-Day Tariff Pause

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s (R-Ga.) congressional hearing was suspended for 20 minutes Wednesday after Democrats accused her of insider trading related to stock purchases made before President Donald Trump announced a pause on tariffs.



What Happened: The DOGE subcommittee, which Greene chairs, was holding a hearing on transgender athletes in sports when Rep. Greg Casar (D-TX) and Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) derailed proceedings with allegations about Greene’s recent stock activities, reported Business Insider.

“We’re here because Chairwoman Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks that if she picks on vulnerable people like trans folks, she can avoid having a discussion about the allegations of insider trading against her,” Casar said during the hearing.

Crockett displayed a poster featuring Greene’s face, stating: “Maybe it’s a coincidence that the chairwoman brought hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of stock the day before Trump announced a 90-day pause on tariffs, but I guess we’ll never know.”

The disruption prompted Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) to request Crockett’s remarks be stricken for “alleging a criminal act,” leading to the temporary suspension.

Taylor Greene, Casar and Crockett did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Why It Matters: Greene purchased stocks valued between $21,000 and $315,000 on April 8-9, just before Trump’s tariff pause announcement significantly boosted the market. Her purchases included shares in Apple Inc. AAPL, Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and other companies directly affected by tariff concerns.

The congresswoman has defended her transactions previously, stating that, “I don’t place my buys and sells. He [her portfolio manager] did a great job. Guess what he did. He bought the dip.”

The timing of Greene’s trades has prompted calls from Democratic lawmakers, including Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), for investigations into potential insider trading and renewed demands for banning stock trading by members of Congress.

