April 25, 2025 2:54 AM 3 min read

Bill Miller's Q4 Additions Struggle Amid Market Uncertainty, What Else Is Dragging Them Down?

Follow

Bill Miller IV‘s investment firm has seen significant losses in its fourth-quarter portfolio additions as market uncertainties persist.

What Happened: According to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings from February 14, Miller Value Partners, which investor Bill Miller III‘s son runs, added three stocks to its portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2024. Since then, these stocks have seen significant drops.

All three new positions have faltered:

Carlyle Group Inc. CG fell 25.07%, losing $908,600 in value on its 70,000-share position. Carlyle CEO Harvey Schwartz recently cited policy uncertainty as a major market challenge during Semafor’s World Economy Summit, noting that businesses “need a rule set so they can optimize.”

Atkore Inc. ATKR dropped 11.04%, representing a $296,370 loss on 37,000 shares. The electrical products manufacturer recently announced a $121-162 million impairment charge related to HDPE assets while maintaining its full-year fiscal 2025 outlook. The company also faces a securities lawsuit alleging it engaged in price-fixing schemes for PVC pipes.

Semler Scientific Inc. SMLR suffered the steepest decline at 30.66%, with 43,000 shares losing $651,990 in value. Since December, Semler’s stock has plummeted over 52%, prompting an investigation by Kaskela Law on behalf of long-term investors.

The losses in Miller Value Partners' fourth-quarter portfolio additions appear to align with broader market trends.

The Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF DFAC, which holds Carlyle Group stock, has dropped 10.62%, from $66.80 to $59.70. The First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF AIRR, which includes Atkore, has fallen 9.28%, from $77.20 to $70.03. Meanwhile, Schwab Strategic Trust Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF STCE, which includes Semler Scientific Inc., has experienced a 26.31% decline, from $49.59 to $36.54.

See Also: Warren Buffett Says Millions Are Trapped Living An ‘American Nightmare' — But Proposes A Tool ‘Far More Useful' Than Raising Minimum Wage

Why It Matters: Despite these setbacks, analysts see potential upside. Recent ratings suggest implied gains of 2.56% for Carlyle Group, 3.88% for Atkore, and a substantial 70.34% for Semler Scientific from current levels, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The family investment philosophy follows Bill Miller III’s legacy of contrarian value investing. The senior Miller, famous for beating the S&P 500 for 15 consecutive years at Legg Mason Value Trust, remains a vocal Bitcoin BTC/USD advocate, calling it “an insurance policy against financial catastrophe.”

Miller Value Partners currently manages approximately $290 million in assets through its Miller Income mutual fund and two ETFs.

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: JOURNEY STUDIO7 On Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$93624.00-0.42%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
93.37
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AIRR Logo
AIRRFirst Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
$69.001.46%
ATKR Logo
ATKRAtkore Inc
$64.504.03%
CG Logo
CGThe Carlyle Group Inc
$39.006.59%
DFAC Logo
DFACDimensional ETF Trust Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
$31.991.91%
SMLR Logo
SMLRSemler Scientific Inc
$34.440.47%
STCE Logo
STCESchwab Strategic Trust Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF
--%
Got Questions? Ask
Which investment firms may benefit from market shifts?
How could Carlyle Group rebound from losses?
What factors will impact Atkore Inc. stock recovery?
Is there potential for Semler Scientific Inc. to recover?
Which ETFs could outperform in this market scenario?
How might policy changes affect financial markets?
What industries are vulnerable to market uncertainty?
Which legal challenges could impact Atkore's stock?
What are the implications of Bill Miller's investment strategy?
Could Bitcoin gain traction as a safe-haven asset?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EquitiesNewsMarkets13Fbenzinga neuroBill MillerExpert IdeasMiller Value PartnersWizards
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved