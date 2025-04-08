Jim Cramer Says Market Rebound Feels 'Strange' After Nine Nights Of Losses: 'Things Aren't Better' As Stock Futures Surge Over 1%

Jim Cramer expressed skepticism about Monday’s market rebound, calling it “strange” following nine consecutive down days in futures trading.

What Happened: “We don’t want to see the futures up this much. So strange. We have come in down every night for 9 nights. Now the futures are up huge. Where are the sellers. Things aren’t ‘better’ now unless we are at levels people, at last, like,” CNBC’s ‘Mad Money” host Cramer wrote on X on Monday.

Investors should note that despite Cramer’s weekend warnings of a potential “Black Monday” scenario reminiscent of the 1987 crash, U.S. markets managed to avoid a complete meltdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 349 points, or 0.91%, to close at 37,965 after falling more than 1,700 points earlier in the session. The S&P 500 slipped 0.23% to finish at 5,062.25, recovering from a session low that saw a 4.7% decline.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.1% to 15,603 as investors scooped up shares of tech giants such as Nvidia Corp. NVDA and Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR.

The dramatic intraday recovery came amid speculation of a possible 90-day tariff pause by President Donald Trump‘s administration, which briefly sent stocks surging. However, the White House later told CNBC that reports of a tariff reprieve were “fake news,” causing indexes to pull back.

Why It Matters: Before Monday’s session, Cramer had drawn parallels to the 1987 crash, noting similar market patterns. “Same damned pattern; that thursday, that friday….. that Monday?” he posted on X over the weekend, though he acknowledged that circuit breakers implemented since 1987 could “slow things down” during any potential crash.

The market volatility follows Trump’s recent announcement of sweeping reciprocal tariffs on numerous countries, which sparked the worst week for stocks since the COVID-19 pandemic and raised concerns about inflation, weakened demand, and recession risks.

By Monday evening, futures had rebounded sharply, signaling continued volatility in an uncertain trading environment. S&P 500 Index Futures rose 1.34% to 5,165, Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures jumped 1.73% to 38,826, and Nasdaq-100 Futures gained 1.14% to 17,763, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

