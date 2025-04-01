Elon Musk's 'Baby Mama' Sells $100K Tesla After 60% Child Support Cut, MAGA Influencer Says She's 'Not the Only One Who Is Cleaning Up After His Messes'

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management CEO Ross Gerber publicly criticized Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Monday after reports emerged that a woman claiming to be the mother of Musk’s child sold her Tesla following reduced support payments.

What Happened: “You know things are bad… even his baby momma sold her Tesla to support her child with him. And he thinks people need to be paid to protest,” Gerber wrote on X, responding to reports about MAGA influencer Ashley St. Clair.

St. Clair was reportedly seen outside her Manhattan apartment selling her $100,000 Tesla Model S, claiming Musk had cut child support payments by 60%.

“I need to make up for the 60% cut that Elon made to our son’s child support,” St. Clair told DailyMail.com. When asked if Musk was being vindictive, she added, “Well, that’s his modus operandi, when women speak out. You can check the stocks, I’m not the only one who is cleaning up after his messes.”

You know things are bad… even his baby momma sold her Tesla to support her child with him. And he thinks people need to be paid to protest. 😂 $tsla https://t.co/cFGGg4zuNa — Ross Gerber (@GerberKawasaki) March 31, 2025

Musk addressed the allegations on X: “I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out. No court order is needed. Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year.”

I don't know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out. No court order is needed.



Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 31, 2025

Why It Matters: The dispute comes amid other challenges for Tesla, including reported vandalism against company properties.

Investor Chamath Palihapitiya recently suggested these incidents represent “an organized effort to pressure Elon to walk away from DOGE,” referring to Musk’s role in the Department of Government Efficiency.

Tesla’s stock has declined approximately 45% since December, with the company reporting its first annual sales decline in 2024.

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, Tesla maintains a positive long-term price trend despite lacking strong valuation metrics and short-to-medium-term momentum.

