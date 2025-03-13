Amazon, Google, Meta Join Push To Triple Global Nuclear Capacity By 2050 As AI Drives Energy Demand

Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, Alphabet Inc.‘s GOOGL GOOG Google, Meta Platforms Inc. META and Dow Inc. DOW have joined a growing coalition of companies pledging support to triple global nuclear capacity by 2050, signaling a significant shift in how tech companies plan to power their energy-intensive operations.

What Happened: The Large Energy Users Pledge, announced Wednesday at CERAWeek 2025 in Houston, comes as tech companies face mounting energy demands from artificial intelligence and data center operations. Industry experts warn AI data centers alone could consume up to 25% of U.S. power by 2030, up from just 4% today.

“Nuclear power will be pivotal in building a reliable, secure, and sustainable energy future,” said Lucia Tian, Google’s Head of Clean Energy & Decarbonization Technologies. “Google will continue to work alongside our partners to accelerate the commercialization of advanced nuclear technologies.”

The tech giants join 31 countries, 140 nuclear industry companies and 14 major financial institutions that previously backed the tripling goal, which was initially launched by the World Nuclear Association ahead of the COP28 summit in 2023.

Why It Matters: Amazon has already invested over $500 million in nuclear energy projects in the past year, including deals with Energy Northwest to build four Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) in Washington state. The company also has agreements with X-energy and Dominion Energy Inc. D to develop additional nuclear capacity.

“Nuclear energy is both carbon-free and able to scale—which is why it’s an important area of investment for Amazon,” said Brandon Oyer, Amazon Web Services’ Head of Americas Energy and Water.

Meta’s Head of Global Energy, Urvi Parekh, cited reliability concerns, stating, “As global economies expand, the need for a reliable, clean, and resilient energy supply is paramount.”

Nuclear energy currently provides 9% of global electricity from 439 operational reactors. The International Energy Agency projects global energy demand to grow at roughly 4% annually, with AI applications driving substantial increases in electricity consumption.

