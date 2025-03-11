Warren Buffett Rakes In $607 Million While Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, And Other Top Moneybags Bleed $67 Billion In A Day Amid Market Wipeout

The world’s top tech billionaires saw their fortunes plummet on Monday as markets tumbled, with the Magnificent Seven tech giants shedding approximately $780 billion in market capitalization during a single trading session.

What Happened: According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk led the losses, with his net worth dropping from $29 billion to $301 billion. Amazon.com Inc. AMZN founder Jeff Bezos lost $4.21 billion, while Meta Platforms Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg saw $9.46 billion erased from his fortune.

Other tech billionaires weren’t spared, as Oracle Corp. ORCL founder Larry Ellison lost $7.26 billion, Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin saw declines of $6.16 billion and $5.73 billion respectively, Microsoft Corp. MSFT co-founder Bill Gates dropped $1.10 billion, and former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer lost $4.17 billion. Collectively, the top 10 billionaires on the list lost $67.3 billion in a single day.

The tech sell-off saw Tesla shares plunge 15.44%, while other tech giants, including Apple Inc. AAPL and NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, fell 5.91% and 6.74%, respectively. The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ officially entered correction territory, dropping more than 10% from recent highs.

Warren Buffett stood alone among the top 10 billionaires, gaining $607 million amid the turmoil. The Berkshire Hathaway BRK BRK CEO, who recently reported a record $334 billion cash stockpile, is reportedly positioned to capitalize on market weakness after warning about high valuations.

Why It Matters: Berkshire has been a net seller of stocks for nine straight quarters, citing high valuations. Buffett has also trimmed Berkshire's Apple stake and halted stock buybacks, further boosting cash reserves.

Investors worry about President Donald Trump‘s proposed tariff plans and recession fears. Goldman Sachs has warned that tariffs could reduce corporate earnings by 1-2% for every 5% increase, potentially triggering a 5% S&P 500 decline.

Despite recent losses, several tech billionaires maintain significant year-to-date gains, with Zuckerberg up $4.12 billion in 2025. Meanwhile, Tesla’s valuation remains elevated at more than 100 times earnings, even after losing half its value since December highs.

