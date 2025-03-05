Trump's Says 'Little Disturbance' Possible Due To Tariffs In Speech To Congress As GM, Tesla, Energy Stocks Lift In After-Hours Trading: 'Auto Industry To Absolutely Boom'

President Donald Trump‘s congressional address triggered significant after-hours market movements across a wide range of stocks.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. TSM rose 0.77% to $181.38, while Apple Inc. AAPL increased 0.72% to $237.63. Oracle Corp. ORCL gained 0.97% to $158.99, with Super Micro Computer SMCI showing a 4.42% after-hours jump and Palantir Technologies PLTR advancing 3.18%.

Trump said, “Tariffs are protecting the soul of our country. Tariffs are about making America again and making America great again, and it's happening. It will happen rather quickly—there may be a little disturbance, but we're okay with that.”

He added, “Tariffs—it’s a beautiful word, isn't it? Along with our other policies, they will allow our auto industry to absolutely boom.”

The automotive sector demonstrated robust performance, with Tesla Inc. TSLA climbing 1.80% to $276.93, General Motors Co. GM surging 5.00% to $47.48, and Ford Motor Co. F increasing 1.64% to $9.27.

Energy stocks also responded positively, with ONEOK OKE up 2.34%, BP BP rising 1.46%, and Schlumberger SLB gaining 1.13%. Trump Media & Technology Group DWAC saw a 1.62% increase to $22.63.

Tariff policies took center stage, with Trump promising to implement reciprocal trade barriers starting Apr. 2, a move that could significantly impact international trade dynamics and corporate strategies.

Economist Jason Furman quickly weighed in, posting about potential retaliatory trade measures: “Maybe we’ll VAT them in retaliation for them VATing us!”

