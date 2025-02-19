Palantir CEO Alex Karp Backs Elon Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts, Calls Him 'Most Important Builder'

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR CEO Alex Karp has thrown his support behind Elon Musk‘s efforts to streamline government spending while delivering sharp criticism of progressive opposition to these reforms.

What Happened: Karp, in an interview on CNBC, characterized Musk as “obviously the most important builder in the world” and defended his involvement with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative.

The Palantir chief executive specifically addressed mounting concerns about DOGE’s access to government data, framing the opposition as self-destructive behavior from progressive circles.

“What I don’t like about what’s going on is I just view this as watching the Democratic party commit suicide,” said Karp, noting that “90% of the country is like get rid of that fraud, waste and abuse.”

Why It Matters: The comments come as the President Donald Trump administration faces legal questions over Musk’s role in DOGE. While the White House has clarified that Musk serves as a senior adviser rather than an administrator, several Democratic states have filed lawsuits arguing his position grants him “virtually unchecked power” in violation of the Constitution.

Karp emphasized that advancing technologies, particularly artificial intelligence and large language models, make unprecedented governmental transparency possible. “Why is it that we do not know where every penny of our money goes?” he questioned, suggesting that new technologies enable detailed analysis of government contracts.

The Palantir CEO, who described himself as a longtime Democrat, urged progressives to engage constructively with Musk’s efficiency initiative rather than oppose it outright. “The progressive left should be saying, ‘Okay Elon, you’re clearly the most qualified person in the world to do something like this, we want to dialogue with you,'” Karp stated.

