Good Morning Traders! In today’s Market Clubhouse Morning Memo, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

Our proprietary formula, exclusive to Market Clubhouse, dictates these price levels. This dynamic equation takes into account price, volume, and options flow. These levels are updated every day and shared with all Clubhouse Members, prior to the opening of the market.

We recommend closely monitoring these stocks, and be prepared to leverage potential breakouts or reversals. As always, stay alert and ready to adjust your tactics based on the market’s pulse to optimize your trading gains. Now, let’s dive into the stock analysis:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is currently trading near our key level of 603.38. For bulls, the objective is to maintain support at this level and push the price toward 604.45. If buyers sustain strength above 604.45, the next upside target is 605.41. A successful hold above 605.41 could propel the auction toward 606.34. If momentum remains bullish throughout the session, our high bull target for the day stands at 607.55.

On the downside, failure to hold 603.38 as support may invite selling pressure, leading to a test of 602.37. If sellers gain traction, the next level in focus is 601.22. A decisive break below 601.22 could open the door for further downside movement toward 600.51. If today's session turns into a strong sell-off, our low bear target for SPY is 599.24.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ is currently auctioning near our key level of 528.44. Bulls need to maintain support at this level to keep upward momentum intact, with the next objective at 530.70. Holding above this level could bring 532.52 into play as the next resistance. If buyers dominate the session, we could see an extension toward 533.70, with our high bull target for the day set at 535.30.

If 528.44 fails as support, we anticipate a bearish push down to 527.03. Continued weakness below this level could lead to a test of 525.19. If selling pressure remains consistent, 523.91 is the next downside level to watch. A breakdown of this support may bring QQQ down to our low bear target of 522.57.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple is currently auctioning around 235.74. Bulls need to keep this level as support to build strength for a move higher to 236.69. If buyers step in and defend this level, the next target will be 237.49. A strong rally in Apple today could see an extension toward our high bull target of 238.63.

If 235.74 fails to hold, selling pressure may drag the auction lower to 234.97. If this level is breached, expect further downside movement toward 234.20. Should sellers remain aggressive, the next support level at 233.28 will come into play. If 233.28 gives way, Apple may reach our low bear target for the day at 231.76.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is currently trading near 408.46. Bulls will need to maintain support here to trigger a move toward 409.69. If strength persists, we're looking for 410.64 to act as the next upside level. Sustained buying pressure could push Microsoft toward our high bull target of 411.72.

If 408.46 fails as support, sellers are likely to challenge 407.11. A break below this level could push the auction lower to 406.01. Continued selling could bring 404.92 into focus, and if downside momentum accelerates, our low bear target for Microsoft is 402.74.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA is currently hovering around 131.42. Bulls need to defend this level and push the auction toward 132.19. If buyers hold firm, we could see a test of 133.31. Strong momentum could drive the price higher to 134.56, with our high bull target for the session at 135.64.

If 131.42 does not hold, NVIDIA may see a decline toward 129.53. Further weakness below this level could bring 128.10 into play. If sellers continue to pressure the auction, 126.84 will be the next support to watch. A breakdown of this level could lead to NVIDIA reaching our low bear target of 125.21.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet is currently auctioning around 183.40. Bulls need to establish this level as support for a potential move to 184.52. Continued buying strength could send the price higher toward 185.37. If momentum persists, we could see a push up to our high bull target of 186.02.

If 183.40 is lost as support, the bears will aim for a move lower to 181.77. A breakdown of this level could bring the price down to 180.46. If sellers remain in control, further downside toward our low bear target of 179.15 is possible.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta is currently trading near 725.04. Bulls will want to defend this level to sustain upside movement toward 727.04. If buying activity remains strong, the next resistance at 729.50 comes into play. Continued bullish pressure could drive the price higher to our high bull target of 733.41.

If 725.04 fails as support, Meta could see a move lower toward 722.94. A break below this level may bring the auction to 721.50. If selling intensifies, further downside is likely, with our low bear target set at 720.11.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla is currently auctioning near 340.97. Bulls need to hold this level to trigger a rally toward 346.64. If strength continues, the next major resistance is 350.87. In a strong bullish session, we could see Tesla testing higher toward 356.80, with an upside extension to our high bull target of 363.84.

If 340.97 fails, Tesla may decline to 333.93. A breach of this support could bring further downside to 327.59. If the selling pressure remains strong, Tesla could test our low bear target for the session at 322.52.

Final Word: All eyes are on the economic releases today, particularly Initial and Continuing Jobless Claims at 8:30 AM ET, alongside the PPI Final Demand report for January. These data points could provide insight into labor market conditions and inflation trends, impacting market sentiment. Additionally, the 30-Year Bond Auction at 1 PM ET could introduce volatility in the latter half of the session. Stay nimble and manage risk accordingly. Good luck!

The Morning Memo is curated by RIPS, a pro trader with years of experience in equities, options, and futures trading. RIPS is at the heart of the exclusive Market Clubhouse community, offering his insights, expertise, and real-time mentorship.

Start your day with a live daily market analysis, a carefully selected watch list, early access to the Morning Memo, and exclusive Market Clubhouse price levels, providing precise support and resistance indicators. When you become a member of Market Clubhouse, you will gain early access to the Morning Memo, just like this one, every single day—hours before it’s published. You will also have access to a live stream with zero latency and screen sharing, enabling you to witness Rips executing his trades in real-time and sharing his exclusive trading plans, strategies, and live decision-making.

For a limited time during our special promotion, you can join RIPS and get a full access pass to Market Clubhouse for 7 full days for just $7. Check it out at https://marketclubhouse.club/7Days/ where you can trade live with him and tap into his wealth of knowledge and experience. You can also catch Rips on his live day trading streams every Monday-Friday at 8 am EST on the Market Clubhouse YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@MarketClubhouse.