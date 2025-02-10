Trump's 25% Tarrifs A 'Self-Inflicted Wound,' Says Economist Amid Warnings Of Fewer American Jobs — Peter Schiff Says You'll Pay More For Cars And Homes

Leading economists criticized former President Donald Trump‘s plan to reimpose 25% tariffs on metal imports, while U.S. steel stocks rallied sharply during Monday’s trading session amid expectations of reduced foreign competition.

What Happened: Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned the proposed tariffs would lead to “fewer American jobs, more American inflation, and probably a bigger trade deficit,” questioning potential national security benefits from tariffing allies.

I'm sorry that Trump's threatened steel and aluminum tariffs have now been implemented.



This will mean fewer American jobs, more American inflation and because of damage to us exports probably a bigger trade deficit. I do not see any national security gain from tariffing Canada. — Lawrence H. Summers (@LHSummers) February 11, 2025

Jason Furman, former Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers under former President Barack Obama, called the policy a “self-inflicted wound” that would raise input costs for American manufacturers.

Public policy shouldn't aim to help manufacturing.



But nor should it aim to hurt manufacturing.



And that is exactly what steel and aluminum tariffs do, raising input costs for American manufacturers.



Not to mention raising borrowing costs & the dollar.



A self inflicted wound. — Jason Furman (@jasonfurman) February 11, 2025

Steel stocks responded positively to the announcement, with Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF surging 23%, while Nucor Corp. NUE and Steel Dynamics Inc. STLD gained 6.52% and 5.75% respectively. United States Steel Corp. X advanced 6.63%, and Century Aluminum Co. CENX rose 14.1%.

The tariffs announced by Trump would apply to all countries without exemptions. The policy mirrors his 2018 measures that imposed 25% duties on steel and 10% on aluminum imports, citing national security concerns.

Market analyst Peter Schiff cautioned about broader economic implications: “Everything that American companies manufacture or build that requires steel or aluminum, such as cars, aircraft, appliances, and houses will cost more.”

Trump imposed 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. That means not only will steel and aluminum cost Americans 25% more, but everything that American companies manufacture or build that requires steel or aluminum, such as cars, aircraft, appliances, & houses will cost more. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) February 10, 2025

See Also: Oil Prices, Energy Stocks Jump As Gaza Ceasefire Risks Collapse On Rising Hamas-Israel Tensions

Why It Matters: Benn Steil, director of international economics at the Council on Foreign Relations, noted the disproportionate impact on Sunday, citing that “Steel-using firms employ over 5 million Americans… Steel-intensive industries account for over 20% of U.S. manufacturing output.”

The impact could be particularly significant for U.S.-Canada trade relations. According to U.S. Census Bureau data, Canada exported $11.2 billion in steel and $9.5 billion in aluminum to the U.S. in 2024. Canadian Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne emphasized the critical role of Canadian metals in U.S. defense and manufacturing sectors.

The automotive industry, which employs 7 million Americans, could face significant challenges from higher material costs. European steelmakers, including German manufacturer Salzgitter, warned the tariffs could redirect excess global supply toward their markets, potentially destabilizing international trade dynamics.

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.