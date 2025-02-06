February 6, 2025 12:39 AM 1 min read

Jeff Ubben's ValueAct Bet On Meta, Visa And Exited Spotify In Q3: Was It A Clever Move?

ValueAct Holdings, L.P. disclosed its third-quarter portfolio in a 13F filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Nov. 14.

What Happened: The activist hedge fund made significant adjustments, adding shares in Meta Platforms META, Visa Inc. V, and Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV while exiting its stake in Spotify Technology SPOT.

Since then, these investments have seen notable price changes. Here's a breakdown:

HoldingsStock UnitsShare Price on Nov. 14 ($)Price Today ($)Percentage ChangeValue on Nov. 14 ($)Value as of Feb. 5 ($)Gains/Losses ($)
Meta211,500577.16710.3123.06%122.07 million150.23 million+28 million
Visa373,600308.25348.2212.96%115.16 million130.09 million+15 million
Live Nation1.01 million129.19148.4414.90%131.08 million150.61 million+20 million
Spotify (Exited Position)676,553477.50617.8929.40%302.76 million418.04 million+115 million

Since filing, Live Nation, Visa, and Meta have all experienced double-digit growth. Spotify recorded the biggest rise, though, at 29.40%, despite ValueAct’s exit.

See Also: Disney Q1 Earnings: Revenue And EPS Beat, Moana 2 and Mufasa Power Operating Income, 700K Drop In Streaming Subscribers

Why It Matters: ValueAct, known for its activist investment approach, typically uses an event-driven strategy to influence corporate policy and enhance company value. CEO Mason Morfit leads the firm, which has built a reputation for a collaborative, constructivist style compared to more confrontational activist funds. A ValueAct spokesperson confirmed to Benzinga that the firm has built a $1 billion stake in Meta.

Co-founded by Jeff Ubben in 2000 in San Francisco, ValueAct Capital has a long history of investing in technology companies and other growth sectors.

