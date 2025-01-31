Intel 'Will Be Fighting For Every Socket' In The Data Center Business, Says Co-CEO Michelle Holthaus As Competition From AMD, Nvidia Heats Up

Intel Corp. INTC is taking a more combative stance in the data center market, signaling an aggressive pricing strategy to defend its territory against mounting competition from rivals like Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD and NVIDIA Corp. NVDA.

What Happened: “We have to stem the tide of share loss in data center. And so, we will be fighting for every socket in that business… we need to be aggressive. We need to win share,” stated Michelle Holthaus, Intel’s interim co-CEO, highlighting the company’s renewed competitive approach.

This strategic shift comes as Intel’s latest financial results show continued pressure in its data center business. The company’s Data Center and AI segment reported revenue of $3.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, marking a 3% decline year-over-year, according to the company’s recent earnings report.

Despite these challenges, Intel exceeded overall market expectations in the fourth quarter, posting earnings of 13 cents per share on revenue of $14.3 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of 12 cents per share and $13.81 billion in revenue. However, this still represented a decrease from the $15.4 billion in revenue reported in the same period last year.

The company’s renewed focus on pricing strategy reflects the intensifying competition in the semiconductor industry, particularly in the lucrative data center market where AMD has gained ground and Nvidia dominates in AI processors. This market segment has become increasingly critical as cloud computing and artificial intelligence workloads drive demand for high-performance processors.

Intel’s strategic pivot is accompanied by broader operational changes. “We are fostering a culture of efficiency across the business while driving toward greater returns on our invested capital and improved profitability,” said David Zinsner, interim co-CEO and CFO.

Looking ahead, Intel projects first-quarter 2025 revenue between $11.7 billion and $12.7 billion, with earnings forecasted at break-even, indicating continued near-term challenges as the company implements its more aggressive market strategy.

Price Action: Intel’s stock closed at $20.01 on Thursday, gaining 1.32% for the day. In after-hours trading, the stock rose 3.70%. Over the past year, Intel’s stock has declined 53.55%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

