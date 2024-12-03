Does A $1K Monthly Basic Income Check Change How People View Work? Sam Altman's Study Leaves Researchers Surprised

On Monday, a study funded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman unveiled surprising findings that challenge core arguments against basic income programs, showing recipients placed higher value on work after receiving monthly payments.

What Happened: The research, one of the largest basic income studies to date, provided participants with $1,000 monthly payments over three years. While initial findings in July showed reduced stress and food insecurity, the latest results focus on recipients’ attitudes toward work and political views.

“It’s fascinating that people’s political views remained largely unchanged,” David Broockman, the study’s co-author told Business Insider. “Those mildly supportive stayed supportive, while opponents maintained their opposition.”

This study has big implications for investors as the debate over basic income heats up, especially with AI threatening traditional jobs. Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk has been vocal about the need for "universal high income," while companies like NVIDIA Corp. NVDA and Microsoft Corp. MSFT are heavily involved in developing automation technologies.

OpenResearch Director Elizabeth Rhodes noted participants demonstrated “greater sense of the intrinsic value of work” after receiving payments. “People are more likely to be searching for a job. They’re more likely to have applied for jobs,” Rhodes said, despite a slight uptick in unemployment among recipients.

The study’s political implications could prove significant as several states move to block basic income programs. Conservative lawmakers in Texas, South Dakota, and Iowa have opposed such initiatives, citing concerns about socialism.

See Also: Cathie Wood-Led Ark’s Prediction: AI Will Turn Digital Wallets Into $9 Trillion E-Commerce Powerhouses — Google, Amazon Dominance Set For Disruption?

Why It Matters: Broockman emphasized the program’s apolitical nature could enhance its viability. “A liberal hope and conservative fear might be that people receiving transfers would support bigger redistribution, but we just don’t find that,” he said.

The research gains additional relevance as AI industry leaders like Geoffrey Hinton warn of potential job displacement. Vinod Khosla, a prominent venture capitalist, recently predicted AI could replace 80% of jobs within 25 years, advocating for basic income as a crucial safety net.

Broockman suggests future programs’ success may hinge on transparency in implementation. “Administering it in a way that is visible to people is really important,” he noted, comparing it to often-overlooked government benefits like mortgage interest tax deductions.

Read Next:

Image Via Unsplash

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.