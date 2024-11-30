Trump May Start New Term With Acting Secretaries Due To Senate Skepticism of Nominees

President-elect Donald Trump may face significant challenges in filling key Cabinet positions, as several of his nominees are expected to encounter strong opposition from Senate Republicans.

With a GOP-controlled Senate, Trump could be forced to rely on acting secretaries for some departments, a strategy he employed extensively during his first term, The Hill reports.

Under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act, acting officials can serve in their roles for up to 210 days without Senate confirmation, with potential extensions if a nominee is still under consideration. During his first term, Trump frequently used acting secretaries, resulting in more than 2,700 combined days across 22 Cabinet-level positions by February 2020, the report read.

This was more than three times the total of acting officials under President Barack Obama‘s eight years in office.

Notable Trump picks, including Defense Secretary-designate Pete Hegseth, HHS Secretary-designate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Director of National Intelligence pick Tulsi Gabbard, are expected to face tough scrutiny from the Senate.

According to Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.), the plan is to have experienced deputies ready to support acting secretaries and ensure the smooth operation of agencies. This strategy could mitigate some of the concerns that arose from past acting officials, such as Chad Wolf, whose authority as acting Secretary of Homeland Security was challenged in court.

However, some political analysts suggest that Trump may not resort to acting appointments as frequently this time, given the narrow GOP majority in the Senate. If confirmation battles become too distracting, it could impact the Trump administration’s broader agenda, The Hill adds.

