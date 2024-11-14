General Motors Faces Recall Crisis With Faulty Transmissions: Details

General Motors Company GM is recalling over 539,000 vehicles due to two separate transmission-related issues, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Based on information from the NHTSA, Reuters reported that one of the recalls involved 77,824 Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana models from 2022-2023 due to incorrect software in the transmission control module.

The faulty software may result in unintended vehicle movement, reduced power, sudden deceleration, or rear-wheel lockup, significantly increasing the crash risk.

The report noted that another recall affects 461,839 vehicles, including 2020-2022 Chevrolet Silverado, 2021 Cadillac Escalade, GMC Sierra, Chevrolet Tahoe, and GMC Yukon models, due to a faulty transmission control valve that could cause a rear-wheel lockup.

GM will provide a free software update to fix the issue and implement a special coverage program for vehicles with defective control valves. Dealers have been ordered to stop delivering the affected vehicles immediately.

In the first week of November, General Motors recalled 107 Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV vehicles from 2020-2022 due to fire risks, according to the NHTSA. The vehicles had previously received diagnostic software, but incorrect installation could have led to battery fires at full charge.

Price Action: GM shares traded higher by 2.44% at $59.12 at the last check Thursday.

