Jim Cramer Keeps Recommending Tesla Because He Loves 'Space Stuff,' But He's Not Keen On Ford: 'I Can't Recommend The Stock'

Jim Cramer, the host of CNBC’s “Mad Money,” recently expressed his enthusiasm for space exploration and Tesla Inc. TSLA on his show. He also shared his thoughts on Ford Motor Company F, CEVA Inc. CEVA, Schlumberger NV SLB, and Vistra Corp VST.

What Happened: During the “Lightning Round” segment of his show, Cramer was asked about Intuitive Machines ITM, a company involved in space exploration. He responded by praising the space industry and Tesla, stating, “I love space stuff, and that’s why I keep recommending Tesla…If there’s going to be something in space, it is going to be done by Elon Musk.”

However, Cramer expressed his disappointment with Ford’s performance, saying, “I want so badly for the company to do well, but I can’t recommend the stock.” He also advised against investing in Schlumberger, citing the lack of growth in the oil industry.

Cramer noted on X, that NXP Semiconductors NXPI and ON Semiconductor ON are "held back by autos,"

Why It Matters: Recently, he has emphasized the importance of owning rather than trading certain stocks, such as Nvidia Corp. NVDA, suggesting that investors should hold onto these stocks for long-term gains.

Furthermore, Cramer has been vocal about the potential of tech companies, as seen in his endorsement of CyberArk Software Ltd. CYBR. His recent comments on Meta Platforms Inc. META also highlight his focus on companies with strong growth potential.

