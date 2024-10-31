Ford To Halt F-150 EV Production For 7 Weeks Next Month

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading lower on Thursday.

The company is reportedly set to pause production of its F-150 Lightning from mid-November until the year's end, citing weaker-than-anticipated demand for the electric pickup, Automotive News reported.

Including the planned holiday downtime in December, Ford will halt the F-150 production at its Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in suburban Detroit from Nov. 18. The company has sold 22,807 units in the first nine months of 2024.

According to Reuters, Ford has been consolidating its electric vehicle ambitions. In August, it announced that it would scrap plans for a three-row electric SUV and delay the launch of an electric version of its top-selling F-150 pickup.

Ford's F-150 EV is not a money maker despite higher sales in 2024. According to this report, Ford is offering dealers up to $1,500 for each 2024 F-150 Lightning they order from new EV distribution centers.

According to Benzinga Pro, F stock has lost over 15.42% year-to-date. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via the First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF FTXR and the WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF WBIY.

Price Action: F shares are trading lower by 1.67% to $10.30 at last check Thursday.

