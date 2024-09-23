Bank Of America Ramps Up Expansion: Over 165 New Financial Centers Set To Open Across 63 US Markets By 2026

Bank of America Corporation BAC said it is on track to launch over 165 new centers in 63 markets by the end of 2026, including nearly 40 centers this year.

This expansion follows the opening of more than 100 centers in the last two years.

Bank of America is expanding its retail banking presence in Kentucky with the opening of its first financial center in the Louisville area today, followed by a second center set to open on October 7.

The bank plans to establish a total of five financial centers in the Louisville market by the end of 2025.

This latest expansion will increase Bank of America’s total number of financial centers in Kentucky to 10 by the end of 2027.

Since 2014, Bank of America has invested over $5 billion in growing its financial center network by opening locations in new and existing markets nationwide.

This month, Bank of America appointed Jim Rourke and Michael Liu to lead a new initiative integrating investment banking and wealth management.

The Private Client Partnership Development aims to boost asset growth and deal opportunities, focusing on sell-side M&A.

Investors can gain access to the stock via First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF FTXO and Invesco KBW Bank ETF KBWB.

Price Action: BAC shares are down 0.53% at $40.06 at the last check Monday.

