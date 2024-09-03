BMW Recalls Over 140K Mini Cooper SE Electric Vehicles Globally Due To Battery Overheating Risks

BMW BMWYY recalling its Mini Cooper SE electric vehicles due to battery overheating problems, potentially impacting over 140,000 cars globally.

What Happened: According to the company, around 39,000 vehicles in Germany could be affected. The automaker emphasized that there have been no disclosed accidents or injuries related to this issue, Reuters reported on Monday.

The battery system issues could lead to overheating, and “a vehicle fire, even when the vehicle is parked, cannot be ruled out,” the statement noted.

The car’s software includes a diagnostic function that detects battery malfunctions and alerts the driver. Customers receiving this alert are advised to visit a Mini partner, the company added, according to the report.

Why It Matters: This recall is part of a broader trend of safety concerns for BMW. Recently, the company recalled nearly 721,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to short-circuit risks, which could also lead to fires. This recall included both internal combustion engine (ICE) and hybrid electric cars.

Earlier in August, BMW recalled over 105,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to fire risks stemming from overheating starter motors. This issue similarly posed significant safety concerns.

Additionally, BMW is working to solidify its partnership with Toyota Motor Corporation TM to expedite the development of fuel cell vehicles (FCV), aiming to enhance its competitiveness in the hydrogen-powered car market.

These recalls come at a time when Tesla Inc. TSLA is reportedly losing its “cool factor” among younger consumers, while brands like BMW continue to command strong loyalty, according to a Morgan Stanley survey released in August.

Image: BMW