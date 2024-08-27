Amazon Rolls Out AI Shopping Assistant In India, Nearly A Year Behind Walmart-Backed Flipkart

This story was originally published on the Benzinga India portal.

Amazon.com Inc. AMZN has announced the launch of its artificial intelligence-powered shopping assistant, Rufus, in India. This comes after the successful introduction of Rufus in the United States six months prior.

What Happened: Amazon extended its AI shopping assistant Rufus to India on August 27. This move is a part of Amazon's strategy to incorporate generative AI features into its services in a competitive AI landscape that includes tech giants like Microsoft, Google and Meta.

Starting Tuesday, select customers on the Amazon mobile app will have access to the AI assistant, with a wider rollout planned in the upcoming weeks. Rufus, which was first introduced in February, is designed to assist customers with product discovery, answering shopping queries, comparing products and providing recommendations.

Rufus will be located on the bottom right of the app's main navigation bar, opening a chat dialogue box on the user's screen. Users can expand the chat dialogue box to view answers to their questions, tap on suggested questions and ask follow-up questions.

Competitor Flipkart launched a similar shopping assistant, Flippi, in October 2023. Over the past year, Amazon has introduced several generative AI-powered features in the Amazon marketplace, including AI-generated review highlights and enhanced product listings.

