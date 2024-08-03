Trump Returns To Georgia: Battleground Becomes Key Focus As Presidential Race Tightens

Donald Trump returns to Georgia on Saturday to campaign in a battleground state that he lost by fewer than 12,000 votes in 2020 and that both parties view as competitive once more.

Trump’s event with his running mate JD Vance follows Kamala Harris‘ recent rally with thousands at the same Georgia State University basketball arena in Atlanta, reported AP News.

Both parties are targeting Georgia, a crucial Sun Belt battleground.

Just two weeks ago, Democrats shifted focus from Georgia to Midwestern “blue wall” states crucial to a Democratic victory. But Joe Biden‘s exit from the campaign and Harris’ move to the top of the ticket have sparked Democratic hopes for a broader electoral strategy.

“The momentum in this race is shifting,” Harris told a lively crowd on Tuesday.

Also Read: Donald Trump Accepts Invitation To Debate Kamala Harris On Fox News, Calls Her ‘Crazy’

In the 2020 election, Biden won Georgia by 11,779 votes.

Trump, who then pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” votes, was indicted for his efforts to overturn the results, AP News added.

However, the case is currently on hold as courts determine if the Fulton County District Attorney can proceed with the prosecution.

In announcing Saturday’s rally, Trump’s campaign blamed Harris for inflation and rising gas prices since the end of the Trump administration.

The campaign also highlighted the case of Laken Riley, a Georgia nursing student killed while jogging on February 22, with a Venezuelan citizen indicted for her murder.

Trump and his allies have frequently branded Harris as the Biden administration’s “border czar,” referring to her role in leading White House migration efforts.

The focus by both Harris and Trump on Georgia highlights its renewed importance for November.

Trump’s rally in Atlanta targets the state’s largest media market, including traditionally Republican suburbs and exurbs that have become more competitive due to increased diversity and population growth.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Read Next: