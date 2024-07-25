CrowdStrike Offers $10 Uber Eats Gift Card As Apology For Its Outage That Took Down 8.5M Windows Computers Globally: Some Users Report Their Vouchers Being Canceled

CrowdStrike Inc. CRWD, the cybersecurity firm behind last week’s global computer crash, is reportedly offering a $10 Uber Eats gift card to its partners as an apology.

What Happened: CrowdStrike sent out emails to its partners offering the gift card as a token of apology for the inconvenience caused by the Jul. 19 incident. The email was sent from the company’s Chief Business Officer, Daniel Bernard, reported TechCrunch on Wednesday.

However, some partners reported an error message when they tried to redeem the gift card, stating that the voucher had been canceled. CrowdStrike spokesperson, Kevin Benacci, confirmed according to the report, that the company had sent the gift cards. “Uber flagged it as fraud because of high usage rates,” Benacci explained.

Last Friday, CrowdStrike released a faulty update that rendered around 8.5 million Windows devices unusable, causing delays at airports and hospitals, and paralyzing businesses worldwide.

See Also: Nvidia, McDonald’s And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

CEO George Kurtz and Chief Security Officer Shawn Henry have both publicly apologized for the incident. “Nothing is more important to me than the trust and confidence that our customers and partners have put into CrowdStrike,” Kurtz stated.

Why It Matters: The global IT outage was a result of a bug in CrowdStrike’s safety mechanism, as the company admitted in a statement. The faulty update led to widespread disruptions, affecting Microsoft Corp.’s MSFT Windows-powered systems worldwide. This incident had significant impacts on crucial operations in airlines, banking, and stock exchanges across multiple countries.

The CrowdStrike outage also had severe financial repercussions for companies like Delta Air Lines Inc., which faced a $500M financial hit due to thousands of flight cancellations. The incident also triggered a federal investigation into the airline's response.

In a recent statement, CrowdStrike disclosed that the issue originated from the Falcon platform’s Rapid Response Content, which inadvertently caused a system crash due to an undetected error in the update.

Despite CrowdStrike's recent challenges, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest bought a total of 20,219 shares of CrowdStrike, valued at approximately $5.34 million.

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock