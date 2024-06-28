Meal Deal Frenzy: Which Fast Food Bargain Is The Best?

Loading... Loading...

Inflation has been painful for American consumers. Several United States fast-food joints have unveiled discounted meal deals in contrast to rapidly rising prices.

Here are the meal deals released by the largest food giants in the U.S.

McDonald’s Corp MCD announced a $5 meal deal on June 20. America’s largest fast food chain is offering the deal nationwide. The offer includes a McDouble cheeseburger, small fries, four-piece chicken nuggets, and a small soft drink. A la carte, the items would total approximately $10. The limited-time offer provides a large, 50% discount (Note: prices vary by location). Price increases at the Golden Arches have far outpaced increases at rival fast-food brands since 2014.



announced a $5 meal deal on June 20. America’s largest fast food chain is offering the deal nationwide. The offer includes a McDouble cheeseburger, small fries, four-piece chicken nuggets, and a small soft drink. A la carte, the items would total approximately $10. The limited-time offer provides a large, 50% discount (Note: prices vary by location). Price increases at the Golden Arches have far outpaced increases at rival fast-food brands since 2014. Burger King , owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR , has a meal deal of its own. The $5 “Your Way” Meal includes a choice between a Whopper Jr., Chicken Jr. or Bacon Cheeseburger, fries, four-piece chicken nuggets and a soft drink.



, owned by , has a meal deal of its own. The $5 “Your Way” Meal includes a choice between a Whopper Jr., Chicken Jr. or Bacon Cheeseburger, fries, four-piece chicken nuggets and a soft drink. Wendy’s Co WEN has offered $5 “Biggie Bags” since 2019. It is now throwing in a free Frosty as a kicker, according to Today. Customers must buy the meal in the Wendy’s app to receive the Frosty. Biggie Bags include the choice of a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger or Crispy Chicken Sandwich, paired with a four-piece nugget, a Jr. fries and a small soft drink. The Biggie Bag replaced Wendy’s “4 for 4” deal.

Starbucks Corp SBUX perhaps shed its premium identity to unveil $5 and $6 combination deals earlier this month. The deal offers a tall iced/hot coffee or tea paired with a butter croissant for $5​. For $6, customers can upgrade to a breakfast sandwich.



perhaps shed its premium identity to unveil $5 and $6 combination deals earlier this month. The deal offers a tall iced/hot coffee or tea paired with a butter croissant for $5​. For $6, customers can upgrade to a breakfast sandwich. KFC Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM launched a value menu in April. The deals are intended to last through 2024. KFC’s $4.99 “Meal for One” features two pieces of chicken (drum and thigh), mashed potatoes & gravy and a biscuit. Its “Meal for Two” varies in price by location, but features four pieces of chicken (drum, thigh, breast, wing) with mashed potatoes and gravy and two biscuits.



launched a value menu in April. The deals are intended to last through 2024. KFC’s $4.99 “Meal for One” features two pieces of chicken (drum and thigh), mashed potatoes & gravy and a biscuit. Its “Meal for Two” varies in price by location, but features four pieces of chicken (drum, thigh, breast, wing) with mashed potatoes and gravy and two biscuits. Taco Ball, also a Yum brand, introduced its $7 Luxe Cravings Box on June 27. The offer is for a limited time. The box includes a Chalupa Supreme, a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, a Double Stacked Taco, chips and nacho cheese sauce and a medium drink. The meal provides a 55% discount over suggested prices according to Taco Bell.

Now Read: