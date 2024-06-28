Wall Street Falters Despite Drops In Fed's Favorite Inflation Rate; Energy Stocks, Yields Rise On Trump's Debate Performance: What's Driving Markets Friday?

Loading... Loading...

Wall Street experienced a lackluster session during midday trading in New York, with major indices inching slightly lower despite the arrival of positive inflation data.

In May 2024, the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) price index, the Federal Reserve’s key measure of inflation, fell to its lowest level since March 2021, recording an annual rate of 2.6%, which aligned with economists’ predictions.

This inflation report further indicates that price pressures are moving towards the Fed’s 2% target, reinforcing market expectations for potential interest rate cuts.

However, there is more caution in the market reactions this time, potentially because investors are evaluating the political and economic implications stemming from the first presidential debate held Thursday night between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, with most political analysts indicating a landmark win for the latter.

Energy stocks were the top performers among S&P 500 sectors on Friday, despite no concurrent gains in oil and gas prices, likely welcoming rising chances of Trump’s return to the White House.

Treasury yields rose across the curve, with the bond market beginning to price in a new increase in expansionary fiscal policies from the potential next president. The iShares Treasury Bond ETF TLT fell by 1.3%.

Semiconductors are set to experience their second consecutive week of losses, while regional banks shine, with the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF KRE potentially marking its best weekly performance since the beginning of the year.

Major commodities are little changed, with gold flat and oil down by 0.5%. Bitcoin BTC/USD remains stuck around the 60,500 mark, down by 1.5%.

Friday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price 1-day %chg Russell 2000 2,041.37 0.2% Dow Jones 39,160.78 0.0% S&P 500 5,479.31 -0.1% Nasdaq 100 19,754.09 -0.2% Updated at 12:51 p.m. ET

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY was 0.1% lower to $546.02.

was 0.1% lower to $546.02. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA was flat at $391.69.

was flat at $391.69. The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust (ARCA: QQQ) was 0.1% lower to $481.19.

(ARCA: QQQ) was 0.1% lower to $481.19. Sector-wise, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE outperformed, up by 0.9%, while the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund XLU lagged, falling 1.3%.

Friday’s Stock Movers

Nike Inc. NKE tumbled 20% after missing the Street’s revenue estimates, eyeing the worst one-day performance ever.

tumbled 20% after missing the Street’s revenue estimates, eyeing the worst one-day performance ever. Petco Health & Wellness Company Inc. WOOF rallied over 13% after Keith Gill , known online as Roaring Kitty, shared a dog cartoon image on X.

rallied over 13% after , known online as Roaring Kitty, shared a dog cartoon image on X. Baker Hughes Company BKR rose 2.3%, topping the performance among U.S. oil-related stocks tracked by the XLE ETF.

rose 2.3%, topping the performance among U.S. oil-related stocks tracked by the XLE ETF. First Solar Inc. FSLR fell over 9%, with other clear-energy related stocks as tracked by the Invesco Solar ETF TAN also tumbling heavily in reaction to last night’s presidential debate.

