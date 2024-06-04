Nvidia's Correlation To S&P 500 Drops: Expert Says 'There Is A Lot More Going On With Sort Of The Rest Of The Market'

Loading... Loading...

Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Shwab, recently commented on the changing correlation between Nvidia Corp. NVDA and the overall S&P 500 index.

What Happened: On Tuesday, during CNBC’s “Last Call,” Sonders pointed out that Nvidia’s correlation to the S&P 500 index had significantly dropped from 0.95 at the beginning of the year to 0.3.

“There is a lot more going on with sort of the rest of the market," she added.

Sonders highlighted that the market is in a rotational process of correcting across the stocks and not just Nvidia.

Why It Matters: Sonders’ observation comes in the wake of Nvidia’s CEO, Jensen Huang, delivering a keynote address at Computex 2024. Huang credited Nvidia’s partners in Taiwan for their role in creating the world’s AI infrastructure and emphasized the importance of computer graphics, simulations, and artificial intelligence to Nvidia.

Analysts have also highlighted that Nvidia remains a benchmark for the computing industry. Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari reiterated a Buy rating on Nvidia shares with a price target of $1,200 after attending Huang’s speech. He noted that the amount of data and required computation has grown exponentially, increasing power consumption in data centers.

